Changes in the organizational setting are essential to keep up with the dynamic market. Most positive changes allow companies to progress by uncovering and addressing the current needs of the market they serve. Although change is necessary, sometimes it causes problems if team members are left behind. A new professional development program that is catching fire with more companies like TheSoul Publishing ensures every employee feels up to date and is never left in the wake of a fast-growing organization’s necessity for change. It’s called re-onboarding.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO