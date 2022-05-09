Jules A. Andry

As summer heat creeps in, lawns are growing vigorously. The volume of calls I’m getting about lawns is growing, too. After all, now is a time we pay them a lot of attention. Lawn weeds are in a transition phase now. That is, winter weeds (like annual bluegrass and lawn burweed) are going to seed and dying out. Summer weeds like dollarweed, dichondra, and the infamous Virginia buttonweed are doing fine. If weeds are taking over an area, it may be best to kill everything with glyphosate (Roundup, Kills All, other brands). You may also have to spot-spray certain grassy weeds that selective herbicides don’t affect much.

GARDENING ・ 9 HOURS AGO