SRHC, foundation donating $1M to CCCC tech building

 4 days ago
Salina Regional Health Center, the Salina Regional Health Foundation and the Salina Regional Health Foundation's Community Health Investment Program have announced a combined donation totaling $1 million for Cloud County Community College's Technical Education and Innovation Center. The facility will house the academic programs of nursing and allied...

SFD's Cain, Richards complete paramedic program at HCC

Salina Fire Department personnel have completed paramedic training at Hutchinson Community College. From the Salina Fire Facebook page:. The Salina Fire Department would like to congratulate Chandler Cain and Tate Richards on their successful completion of the Paramedic Program through Hutchinson Community College. These two have spent the last 16 months attending class, clinical rotations and field internships preparing them for a career as a paramedic. They have successfully passed the National Registry testing process last week and are waiting for their Kansas Paramedic Certifications to come in. Once they receive their Kansas certifications, they will officially be promoted to the rank of Paramedic Firefighter with the Salina Fire Department.
Dalke Foundation gifts $2.6 million to McPherson College

McPHERSON – Elmer O. Dalke, a long-time McPherson resident who passed away in 2002, gifted $2.6 million through his charitable foundation to expand career-focused learning opportunities for McPherson College students. The gift is a major contribution to the McPherson College Building Community campaign, which has received more than $25...
Salina's Johnson among KU's Self Scholarship recipients

LAWRENCE – Nineteen students have been selected to receive the University of Kansas Madison and Lila Self Memorial Scholarship for the 2022-2023 academic year. The Self Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship that is awarded to outstanding undergraduate students from KU who will transition into a full-time master’s or doctoral program at KU in the fall semester. Students who were selected demonstrated achievement in leadership and scholarship and possess the ability to envision and attain goals that require energy and tenacity. The Self Memorial Scholarship provides each recipient with a $10,000 scholarship award that is applied to tuition and fees, leadership and career development training, and an opportunity to be a part of an interdisciplinary cohort of graduate students. The leadership and career development training, called the Scholar Development Program, complements the specialized education and training provided by the graduate programs.
KWU’s commencement to take place Saturday

After another standout year, KWU will host its latest commencement ceremony on Saturday in Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The event gets underway at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. Phil Beckner ’05 will deliver the commencement address. Prior to commencement, the university’s nursing graduates will receive...
Blue Key: K-State students to receive scholarships

MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University chapter of Blue Key Senior Honorary has awarded scholarships to 25 students for the 2022-2023 academic year. All scholarship recipients underwent a rigorous and competitive application and interview process. Awardees were selected for demonstrating a clear dedication to Blue Key's three pillars of scholarship, leadership and service.
SPONSORED: Russell Stover is hiring!

Russell Stover Hiring Full and Part time Positions. Competitive pay but wages may differ on positions. Full-time positions have benefits as well as shift differential. (Part-Time Relief Positions available). Or to apply for these online or for a full listing of other positions, go to www.russellstover.com/careers. Russell Stover Chocolates factory...
OCCK Transportation offering GoAbilene youth summer passes

ABILENE - GoAbilene, a program of OCCK Transportation, is offering a brand new program for Abilene area youth ages 7-18. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Go Anywhere” Summer Youth Pass for $25. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on GoAbilene public transportation from June 1 to Aug. 31.
Chris Delay named principal at Ellsworth Elementary School

The USD 327 Board of Education has named Chris Delay as the Ellsworth Elementary School principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Delay is currently a Language Arts Teacher in the Solomon School District. Delay is a graduate of Abilene High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in education and master's...
Land Institute's Schlautman receives grant

Brandon Schlautman with The Land Institute, Salina, was selected to receive a $39,691 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, "Using Perennial Groundcovers for Improved Soil and Nutrient Retention in Corn/Soy Production." "This project will determine whether planting corn-soy rotations into...
Salina's Rubino receives Spencer Museum's Brosseau Award

LAWRENCE — The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas has announced the 2022 recipients of the Jack & Lavon Brosseau Creativity Awards. Established by benefactor Lavon Brosseau in 2011, the awards honor innovative and risk-taking creative work in the categories of writing and diverse media from KU undergraduate students in any area of study.
Cloud County baseball extends season with win over Neosho

CONCORDIA - The emotional roller coaster that has been part of the 2022 Cloud County Community College baseball postseason the past 72 hours has been extended for at least two more games after the T-Birds would go up 13-5 before hanging on to defeat Neosho County Community College by a final score of 15-12 in a deciding game three of the 2022 NJCAA Region VI Tournament at Lee Doyen Field on Friday.
Eagle Radio's Hanney wins KBCA Media Award

Eagle Radio Salina's Devin Hanney joins the likes of KU Men's Basketball Coach Bill Self and Fort Hays Women's Coach Tony Hobson in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) Awards for 2022. Hanney, who is the voice of Southeast of Saline sports on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM), is...
Saline County aims to make most of federal aid

Help has been on a slow gallop from Washington, D.C. to middle America since the worst months of a worldwide pandemic swarmed the United States. Saline County officials, along with some hired professional helpers, have been working for more than a year to effectively divvy up millions of dollars from the federal government. It was gifted to Saline County last spring.
SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!

APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
SPONSORED: Twin Oaks Industries hiring multiple positions

Based in Salina KS, Twin Oaks Industries is a family-owned business that has thrived for over 30 years in the metal manufacturing supply business. Recently operations have been enhanced and strengthened through the development and manufactures of off road adventure trailers through TO Extreme Off Road! Both divisions of Twin Oaks operate out of the same production facility and continue to generate multiple career opportunities!
Mowery Clinic welcomes general, vascular surgeon

Mowery Clinic has announced that Dr. Keenan Wanamaker, general and vascular surgeon, has joined the clinic. Wanamaker will work with Dr. Chris Rupe, general and vascular surgeon, at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street. Wanamaker’s philosophy of patient care is focused on compassionate care. “I’m always striving for an...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at 10th & Topeka succumbs to injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the man critically injured after he was struck by a vehicle near Downtown Topeka has died of his injuries. Topeka Police say they were notified on May 3, 2022 that Richard Perez, of Topeka, had passed away. Perez was struck by a vehicle near...
Northwest Arkansas shuts out Wind Surge 7-0

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Northwest Arkansas Naturals dealt the Wichita Wind Surge their first shutout of the season, 7-0. The series is tied at two. Drew Parrish earned the win pitching seven shutout innings for the Naturals. He retired 13 in a row before Edouard Julien broke his streak in the sixth. Parrish improved to 4-1 on the season.
