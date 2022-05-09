ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton LEGO shop moving to new location for more creative opportunities

By Natalie Jones
Cover picture for the articleThe Dayton Brick Shop, best known for its discount LEGO sets, is moving to a new location in the Miami Valley to offer more creative opportunities for kids and adults in the area. Nick O’Donnell, owner of Dayton Brick Shop, opened the store in October 2020. He says within...

