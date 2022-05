TARENTUM (KDKA) - State police have charged a man in his mother's death after he crashed her stolen vehicle overnight on Route 28.Shane McDevitt, 36, of New Castle, is charged with criminal homicide. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and KDKA-TV was there when he was walked in by law enforcement. "I'm sorry to everyone," McDevitt said, adding that he was sorry for "being alive."McDevitt was arrested around 2:30 a.m. after a high-speed chase and crash in his mother's car, which police reported missing Tuesday afternoon. It all came to an end near the Pittsburgh Mills mall exit and McDevitt was taken...

