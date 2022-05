FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Downtown Neighborhood Association wants to make sure their voices are heard in regards to Island Park renovations. “We’re just kinda organizing this little community meet-up to try to get people’s opinions. They’re gonna make a decision on what the master plan’s gonna be real soon. So, do our best to see who’s interested in giving some feedback. Hopefully try to distill that into something that we can communicate to the park board and see if our voices can be heard,” Fargo Downtown Neighborhood Association Board Member Aaron Templin said.

