Paycom is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the human capital management and payroll sectors. The company was founded by Chad Richison, who was no stranger to the employee payroll world when deciding to start his own company in 1998. Paycom has since seen massive growth and enjoys a reputation as one of the first companies to have provided payroll services entirely online. The company continues to run the show, with rapid growth as more clients sign on.

