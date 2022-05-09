ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Fans Honor Goku Day With Special Shout Outs

By Nick Valdez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's officially May 9th, and that means it's Goku Day and Dragon Ball fans are sharing some cool new tributes to celebrate! Akira Toriyama's original manga and anime franchise will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary in a few more years, and through its run has become one of the most notable...

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New English Trailer

Dragon Ball Super will finally be returning with its first new anime project in four long years, and with it getting ready for its worldwide release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released its first real trailer with English subtitles! Toei Animation really got fans talking when they announced that the anime would be continuing with a new feature film picking up from the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018, but unfortunately it's been a surprisingly rocky road to the actual film's release in theaters. Originally scheduled to hit Japan earlier this Spring, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be making its worldwide theatrical debut later this Summer.
Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Gaara's Fierce Look

Anime and cosplaying go together so well, and few fandoms prove this truth quite like Naruto. Over the decades, the hit series has inspired millions to embrace their inner ninja through the power of cosplay. From Team 7 to the Kages, you can find cosplays of just about any ninja from the series if you'd like. And now, one fan is getting all of the love thanks to their stunning take on Gaara, the Jinchuuriki of the Sand..
One Piece Cosplay Shares Surprising New Makeover for Yamato

One Piece fans are really loving Yamato as the war across Onigashima continues, and now one surprising cosplay has given the potential Straw Hat one unexpected new look! The war across Onigashima has reached its climax with both the manga and anime releases of the series, and it's increasingly seeming like Yamato is gearing up to be the next new addition to the Straw Hat crew. While fans have been debating whether or not the fighter would actually become a part of the permanent crew overall, it's getting hard to ignore just how popular of a choice it would be with fans.
Attack on Titan's Pieck Takes on Cosplay of Her Own Character

Attack on Titan only has a few episodes left before the anime adaptation comes to a close, with the series set to return for the third part of its final season. Before the curtain call of the Scout Regiment, the English voice actor for Pieck, Amber Lee Connors, took the opportunity to share some wild cosplay of the character that she brings to life. With Pieck becoming so tied to her Titan form that she sometimes has trouble walking on two legs, expect her to play a major role in the final installments dropping in 2023.
Akira Toriyama
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Low-Cost Nezuko

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has tons of lovable characters, but few can compare with Nezuko. The girl proved she can fight with the best of them in season two, but when fans met the girl, her childish behavior made her an adorable favorite. Now, one of anime's top cosplayers has given that version of Nezuko their own spin, and the look is one just about any fan could do themselves.
Mayans M.C.'s Major Character Death Has Fans Making Sons of Anarchy Comparisons

Mayans M.C. just hit fans with a major character death that has left them reeling – and making some big comparisons with Sons of Anarchy. In the climax of Mayans Season 4 Episode 5 "Death of the Virgin" The Sons of Anarchy finally strike back for the murder of their brother Allessandro Montez, the road captain Pablo killed in Season 3. Sons of Anarchy San Bernardino VP Terry (Greg Vrotsos) kicked off the war by pulling a drive-by mass shooting on a crew of Mayans that were hanging out together – a massacre that claimed the life of fan-favorite Mayan, Coco (Richard Cabral).
Moon Knight Writer Threatens to Retire if Gorr Kills Taweret in Thor: Love and Thunder

Moon Knight came to an end last week on Disney+ after the finale featured an epic battle between the gods Khonshu and Ammit. However, for many, the fan-favorite Egyptian god of the series was Taweret, the adorable hippo who helps Marc Spector and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and eventually chooses Layla (May Calamawy) as her avatar. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Taweret was the goddess of pregnancy and fertility, but in Moon Knight, she guides souls as they transition into the afterlife. Now that the Marvel series has introduced some new gods, fans are concerned about their fate in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Christan Bale is playing the villain of the film, Gorr the God Butcher, which means no MCU god is safe. Recently, ComicBook.com spoke with Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater who revealed he will not be too happy if Gorr comes after Taweret.
Pokemon: This Viral Pikachu Statue Doubles as a Charger

Pokemon is one of the most lucrative franchises in the world, so as you can imagine, it has no issues churning out merchandise. Over the decades, the series has put out some very pricey pieces, and there are tons out there collectors will go to war for. This means The Pokemon Company is always on the lookout for top-tier products, and one fan might snag the brand's eye after making a life-size Pikachu statue that doubles as an actual charger.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Divided Over Infinity War Surprise

Marvel's Avengers on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is getting a special Avengers: Infinity War surprise tomorrow, courtesy of Thor. When the Avengers game was released back in 2020, it distanced itself from the MCU. Not only did the game distance itself from the MCU, but developer Crystal Dynamics took every opportunity it had to distance the game from the MCU in the build-up to release. Fast-forward two years, and the game has turned into an MCU suit factory.
New Resident Evil Netflix Series Trailer Releasing Tomorrow

Netflix has announced that it will be releasing a new trailer for its upcoming TV series based on the Resident Evil video game franchise in the coming day. Over the past year, Netflix has steadily been giving us new glimpses and information associated with this live-action adaptation of the survival-horror series. And while we have yet to receive a proper trailer for Resident Evil, this trend will finally be coming to an end soon.
Asia
Japan
Huge Star Teases New Role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The following post contains major SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You will need the Book of Vishanti to erase this information from your mind after you read it. Proceed accordingly. Marvel teased some surprise cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, like Patrick Stewart...
Mortal Kombat 2 Writer Says Sequel Fatalities are "Fun Gore"

Jeremy Slater, fresh off the success of Moon Knight for Disney+, is writing a sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, a movie that did enormous numbers on HBO Max and helped drive the app's success at a time when Warner Bros. was not making much in theaters. The sequel is in pre-production, with no specific release date in mind. During a recent Moon Knight interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Slater about plans for the video game sequel, and he teased that he is planning to have some fun with the fatalities in MK2. The fight-ending killings, which made the original Mortal Kombat video games notorious with parents groups, are baked into the DNA of almost every adaptation since.
PS4 and PS5 Players Surprised With Highly Rated Stealth Release

PS4 and PS5 players have been surprised with a stealth release. While stealth releases are somewhat common on Nintendo Switch, the PS4 and PS5 are like other platforms, which is to say, it's rare for either to get a stealth release. That said, that's exactly what both just got. If you noticed Soundfall on PSN out of nowhere, it's because the game has released on a variety of platforms out of nowhere, including the PS4 and PS5.
Demon Slayer Fans Debate The Question, Rengoku or Tengen?

The Demon Slayer Corps grants the status of "Pillar", or "Hashira", to those who are able to prove their strength and become the most powerful swordsmen within this unique group of warriors seeking to eliminate the supernatural scourge. While there are a number of Pillars, the second season of Demon Slayer focused on two specifically in Rengoku and Tengen, the Flame and Sound Hashira respectively, and fans are now debating which of these two reign supreme in an online debate for the ages.
American Horror Stories Installment 2 Debuting This Summer

American Horror Stories is coming back for Season 2 on Hulu soon. FX released that things would get going on July 21 on social media. Fans of the long-running series were happy to hear it. News broke at the tail end of 2021 that there would be a second salvo of American Horror Stories to grapple with. FX has heard fans' cries for more and is more than ready to give it to them. An anthology series by design, Stories gives viewers smaller experiments within the horror genre when compared with its predecessor. (For those interested in a more longford approach, there's always American Horror Story: Double Feature!) But, as rounds of cancellations make the rounds at the end of this week, FX has to feel good about having a crowd-pleaser on deck for the hot summer nights. That fandom still rolls deep and will be breaking down each spine-tingling scare on the Internet somewhere. Check out the announcement down below.
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea

May 11 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron uploaded to Instagram the first photos of herself as Marvel cinematic universe character, Clea. "Meet Clea," the actress captioned the images, which features a close-up of Theron's face as Clea along with her standing next to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Clea made her debut...
One-Punch Man Shows Off Garou's Strongest Monster Form Yet

One-Punch Man has evolved Garou to his most monstrous state yet with the newest chapter of the series! One-Punch Man has reached the climax of the Human Monster Saga as both Saitama and Garou have handled the seemingly final massive threats from the Monster Association after the manga's longest battle to date. But now the focus has shifted to a full on fight between Saitama and Garou as now the hero hunter is testing all of the new power and abilities that he has gained thanks to his monsterized form over the course of the arc so far.
AEW Fans Celebrate the Arrival of HookHausen on Dynamite

One of the most-anticipated partnerships in All Elite Wrestling finally came together on Dynamite Wednesday night. Hookhausen is no longer just an Internet movement, it's now canon in the ring. Hook and Danhausen have had a story brewing for few weeks now, starting as enemies when Danhausen couldn't curse Hook. That relationship has turned more friendly as of late, with Danhausen extending both a hand and a bag of chips in friendship.
