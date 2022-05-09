Dragon Ball Fans Honor Goku Day With Special Shout Outs

American Horror Stories is coming back for Season 2 on Hulu soon. FX released that things would get going on July 21 on social media. Fans of the long-running series were happy to hear it. News broke at the tail end of 2021 that there would be a second salvo of American Horror Stories to grapple with. FX has heard fans' cries for more and is more than ready to give it to them. An anthology series by design, Stories gives viewers smaller experiments within the horror genre when compared with its predecessor. (For those interested in a more longford approach, there's always American Horror Story: Double Feature!) But, as rounds of cancellations make the rounds at the end of this week, FX has to feel good about having a crowd-pleaser on deck for the hot summer nights. That fandom still rolls deep and will be breaking down each spine-tingling scare on the Internet somewhere. Check out the announcement down below.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO