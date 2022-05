SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Our Lady of Sorrows track-and-field team opened its season at the Saint Cassian Invitational. The small, inexperienced track team from OLS took to the field for the first time in two years, and, while the results may not have been all they had hoped, they were very promising. More than half the team had never seen a track before.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO