ALTON – Church Women United Of Alton will host its Annual May Friendship Day on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. at Millennium Temple, 801 Blair Ave.

The group will be celebrate May Friendship Day and honor the churches and pastors that help with this year's Lenten Services. They will host a luncheon as a way of saying thank you.

People can RSVP by calling 618-462-0855 or e-mailing scott2824@sbcglobal.net.