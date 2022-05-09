New Xbox Update Coming Soon to Fix Connectivity Issues

Elon Musk now says that his Twitter deal is on hold, but he's still committed. Reuters reports that the social media company estimates that the false/spam accounts that form a big part of the billionaire's plans for the site constitute less than five percent of the "daily active users on the site." This would be a huge difference from what people previously believed might actually be going on. In the reporting, Twitter says that there were 229 million users who got served advertising during their first quarter. Musk has been vocal about both the "spam bot" problem and "free speech" on the platform. But, conscientious observers have noted that addressing such topics would be more than a massive headache for the company and users.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO