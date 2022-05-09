ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Xbox Update Coming Soon to Fix Connectivity Issues

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Microsoft has announced that a new update for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S users will be arriving soon to fix ongoing problems that have been associated with connectivity. In recent days, Xbox players have been having a number of problems with Xbox Live, many of which kept...

comicbook.com

