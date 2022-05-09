ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let The Games commence! Wes Nelson tops the leader board while Chelcee Grimes storms first race of the series as Megan Barton Hanson's exes come out on top in FIRST episode of revived ITV show

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wes Nelson topped the leader board in the first episode of ITV's revived version of The Games on Monday while Chelcee Grimes stormed the women's 100m race, which was the launch of the series.

The songwriter, 30, was neck-and-neck with Mel B's daughter Phoenix Chi, 23, and admitted she knew the celebrity offspring would be one to watch in her winner's speech.

Stealing the show as she beat her rivals to the finishing line, she had been up against Rebecca Sarker, 46, Olivia Attwood, 30, Christine McGuinness, 34, and Lucrezia Millarini, 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02C5yW_0fYAKZAl00
Top dog: Wes Nelson topped the leader board in the first episode of ITV's revived version of The Games on Monday while Chelcee Grimes stormed the women's 100m race, which was the launch of the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP4Ot_0fYAKZAl00
Deserving! The songwriter, 30, was neck-and-neck with Mel B 's daughter Phoenix Chi, 23, and admitted she knew the celebrity offspring would be one to watch in her winner's speech

Phoenix's Spice Girl mum cheered her on in the audience as she reached a close second-place, while Tyson Fury joined presenters Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff in the studio.

During practice, Christine McGuinness broke down in tears as she spoke about her autism, after being diagnosed last year at the age of 33.

She said: 'I was diagnosed last year so I will stay where I'm comfortable because of that. I'm more scared of the stadium that I am of the sport. I wanna give it my best shot but I'm worried that I could simply freeze and say I'm not doing it.

'I'm really hoping that doesn't happen cos I've got just this one shot to get it right.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cVbj_0fYAKZAl00
Wow! Chelcee and Phoenix certainly kept the audience on the edge of their seats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A6dm_0fYAKZAl00
Honest: Chelcee admitted she knew the celebrity offspring would be one to watch in her winner's speech
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBbxb_0fYAKZAl00
Dream team: Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff (both pictured), former footballer and presenter Alex Scott is the trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara is commentator
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rwh2M_0fYAKZAl00
Sportsman: During his appearance, Tyson said of his recent victory against Dillian Whyte, 'Even though you've won, it's like a dip afterwards, it takes about three weeks. I'm still recovering from such a high but still celebrating'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFfZn_0fYAKZAl00
Doting mum: Phoenix's Spice Girl mother cheered her on in the audience as she reached a close second-place

In the men's hammer competition, Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner with a throw of 28.91m after he competed against Kevin Clifton, Wes Nelson, Colson Smith, Josh Herdman and Max George.

Competing in ITV's The Games are former Love Islanders Chloe Burrows, Olivia Attwood and Wes, Strictly's Kevin, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine, The Wanted's Max George, newsreader Lucrezia, and Emmerdale actor Rebecca.

Rounding out the cast is model Phoenix, songwriter Chelcee, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.

For the synchronised diving round, Wes and Lucrezia bagged themselves a place on the top of the leaderboard with their attempt at a backwards dive.

Colson was paired with Rebecca, Josh with Christine, Phoenix and Max, Wes and Lucrezia, while Olivia and Kevin rounded off the groupings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yuBHp_0fYAKZAl00
Congratulations: In the men's hammer competition, Ryan Thomas was crowned the winner with a throw of 28.91m
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T2dD9_0fYAKZAl00
Woah! The soap star certainly impressed with his talents on the programme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQOim_0fYAKZAl00
Gang: He had competed against Kevin Clifton, Wes Nelson, Colson Smith, Josh Herdman and Max George

In the men's 400m, Wes also took first place with 57.58 seconds while Josh took second place. Max George, who sustained an injury, limped over the line after the Love Island star collapsed on the floor in relief.

He told Alex Scott, 'I'm buzzing, oh my god, that is a killer. I was smiling but that's only because I didn't want to cry. I just ran as fast as I could. I knew Josh was quick so I just gave it some beans.'

During his appearance, Tyson said of his recent victory against Dillian Whyte, 'Even though you've won, it's like a dip afterwards, it takes about three weeks. I'm still recovering from such a high but still celebrating.'

All have been pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached as athletes, swimmers and cyclists to compete in the hope of coming top of the medals table and being crowned the winners.

Hosted live by Holly and Freddie, The Games will also see former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RDta5_0fYAKZAl00
Spectacular: For the synchronised diving round, Wes and Lucrezia bagged themselves a place on the top of the leaderboard with their attempt at a backwards dive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmDfR_0fYAKZAl00
Tired: They certainly looked worn-out as they caught their breath in a poolside shot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1709Au_0fYAKZAl00
Happy: Christine beamed from ear-to-ear after facing her fears and plunging from the board
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XCvhr_0fYAKZAl00
Doting girlfriend: Stacey Dooley, whose boyfriend is Kevin Clifton, supported him from the audience

The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.

Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches.

They will aim to reach their peak physical condition through their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition.

As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiLKw_0fYAKZAl00
In his element: Wes told Alex Scott, 'I'm buzzing, oh my god, that is a killer. I was smiling but that's only because I didn't want to cry. I just ran as fast as I could. I knew Josh was quick so I just gave it some beans'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDiUn_0fYAKZAl00
Clear winner: In the men's 400m, Wes took first place with 57.58 seconds while Josh took second place. Max George, who sustained an injury, limped over the line
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rqim9_0fYAKZAl00
Exhausted: The Love Island star collapsed on the floor in relief while cameras panned in on him

