ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

No suspects yet in the arson of the headquarters of Wisconsin anti-abortion group

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kref_0fYAKUl800

MADISON, Wis. - Police have not yet identified a suspect in the arson at the offices of a prominent anti-abortion group that occurred just days after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked to reporters showing the court's landmark ruling legalizing abortion for the last 50 years would be overturned.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told reporters Monday his investigators are still searching for video footage of what took place Sunday morning when two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the offices of Wisconsin Family Action on the north side of Madison.

The firebombs did not ignite, Barnes said, but a separate fire was lit in their place. The threat "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was also scrawled in black spray paint on the outside of the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMjkZ_0fYAKUl800
A threat is spray painted on the building wall near Wisconsin Family Action's offices in Madison. Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

"Hate or violence do not advance any cause. And unfortunately, we're investigating the fruits of hate and violence in the form of an arson where a specific nonprofit group was targeted for their beliefs regarding the issue of abortion," Barnes said in a news conference in downtown Madison.

Barnes was joined Monday by ATF and FBI agents, who are assisting in the investigation.

'THIS ATTACK IS ABHORRENT': Wisconsin police investigating fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office as arson

Wisconsin Family Action, a Christian-based organization that opposes abortion, same-sex marriage, and vaccine mandates, is an influential lobbying group in Wisconsin that also spends money to elect their preferred candidates.

The group has for years pushed Wisconsin and federal lawmakers to outlaw abortions. The leaked Supreme Court opinion has heightened the emotions of supporters and opponents of abortion access over the already intensely controversial issue that has spurred violence in the past.

If the final Supreme Court ruling matches the language of the leaked draft, an 1849 law banning most abortions would go into effect in Wisconsin.

Julaine Appling, the group's president, said police notified her about 7:45 a.m. while she was at church in Watertown, about 42 miles away. The first call to police reporting flames in Appling's office arrived around 6 a.m.

CLINICS PREPARE FOR VIOLENCE: Abortion clinics are secured like fortresses. Advocates fear Roe ruling could spur new attacks.

Madison firefighters extinguished the blaze that appeared to damage a row of books that sat in front of the window vandals smashed. By mid-morning on Sunday, Appling and another staff member were cleaning up the office. On Monday, the graffiti had been covered by fresh paint.

President Joe Biden through a spokeswoman denounced the attack on Monday.

Biden "strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism," Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a tweet.

"Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety," Psaki said, referring to protests in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: No suspects yet in the arson of the headquarters of Wisconsin anti-abortion group

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 12, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A Xicalhua Tlaxcola. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County residents included in suit filed to disqualify Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany from running in November

Ten Wisconsin plaintiffs, including two from Jefferson County, have filed a civil rights lawsuit in the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office. All three...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Milwaukee interstate shooting closes stretch of I-94

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of I-94 heading out of Milwaukee have reopened Wednesday afternoon after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office, investigators were blocking off all westbound lanes of the interstate at the Hawley Road interchange.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. police chase ends at Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop in Columbia county early Wednesday morning led to a chase the ended in Madison, according to the Columbia Sheriffs Department. According to officials, the suspect was pulled over on Highway 60 near Lodi for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. Officers said the driver allegedly took off after he was told that he had a warrant out for his arrest.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Abortion#Vandalism#Violent Crime#U S Supreme Court#Wisconsin Family Action#Atf#Fbi#Christian
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha County medical examiner identifies victim

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Kenosha County medical examiner positively identified the victim of the Model Market fire in January, it was announced Tuesday, May 10. The victim, 67-year-old John Milus, was a resident of the building, which also contained apartments. The cause of death was deemed smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon. The caller told dispatchers that the child had...
WILTON, WI
KBUR

Inmate dies at Fort Madison prison

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary died on Saturday, May 7th. TV Station KHQA reports that Garland Charles Shaffer was pronounced dead at 1 AM Saturday. Shaffer died of natural causes at the age of 96. Shaffer began serving a life sentence...
FORT MADISON, IA
fox9.com

Man dies in Wisconsin lake after medical incident, police say

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin man was pulled from a lake and declared dead on Saturday – the result of an apparent medical incident before falling in, police say. The Barron County 911 center received a call about a subject yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake just before 7 p.m. on May 7.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Staten Island Advance

Wisconsin teen recounted luring Lily Peters, 10, to horrific death in interview with Chippewa Falls police: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Wisconsin teenager eyed in the slaying of a 10-year-old girl recounted for investigators the horrific details of how he lured, assaulted and ultimately murdered the 10-year-old victim, according to multiple reports. The male suspect, 14, whose identified in court documents only by two initials,...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WISN

Motorcyclist killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — A 56-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash between a car and a motorcycle, police said. It happened about 3:05 p.m. at Appleton and Hampton avenues. The vehicle was making a left turn and collided with a motorcyclist. The operator of the motorcycle was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Windows broken along Wisconsin Avenue; Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested after police say he broke numerous windows at businesses along Wisconsin Avenue early Monday, May 9. Officials say the property damage complaint came in around 3:15 a.m. Monday. The suspect smashed windows to several businesses – including the Pot Belly Sandwiches, TJMaxx, Foot Locker, Walgreens, and the Bradley Symphony Center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

471K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy