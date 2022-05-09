ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fact check: Canadian news story purportedly validating 'conspiracy theorists' is fabricated

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1N0O_0fYAKQEE00

The claim: Headline from Canadian outlet says 'conspiracy theorists keep getting things right'

Some social media users are claiming a Canadian news outlet, CTV News , ran an article validating "conspiracy theorists."

"Conspiracy theorists keep getting things right; Experts say 'that’s dangerous,'" reads the headline of a purported CTV News article featured in an April 22 Facebook post .

The purported article shows a picture of semi-trucks parked on a street with prominently displayed Canadian flags.

"Movements like the 'freedom convoy' are fueled by conspiracy theories, and when those theories are correct, it legitimizes them," reads text below the picture.

A version of the claim on Twitter garnered thousands of retweets and more than 20,000 likes. Donald Trump Jr. also critiqued the purported article in a video uploaded to his Facebook page.

However, the article is fabricated. CTV News said it didn't publish any such article, and USA TODAY found no record of its existence.

Trump updated the caption to note the article was fabricated after being contacted by USA TODAY, though by that point the video had been viewed more than 140,000 times.

USA TODAY reached out to the other Facebook user who shared the claim for comment. The Twitter user could not be reached.

Canadian news article fabricated

The article was not published by CTV News, according to spokesperson Rob Duffy.

"The post ... is not authentic to CTV News," Duffy told USA TODAY in an email.

USA TODAY found no record of the article on the CTV website or elsewhere.

The image of semi-trucks can be found on Getty images , as Reuters noted. The caption says it shows Canadian protests related to COVID-19 policies.

Fact check: Altered images falsely claim to show Ukrainians demonstrating in support of Myanmar

USA TODAY has previously debunked fabricated news stories. For instance, social media users spread fabricated CNN tweets ostensibly showing misreporting about the Russian invasion of Ukraine .

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED an image purportedly showing a Canadian news article saying "conspiracy theorists keep getting things right." The news outlet, CTV News, didn't publish any such story. USA TODAY could not find any other record of the article.

