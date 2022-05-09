ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AMC Entertainment beats estimates for quarterly revenue

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

May 9 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as the release of blockbuster films such as “The Batman” and “Uncharted” drew crowds to movie halls, driving a surge in ticket sales.

Revenue at the company, which became one of the symbols of a meme stock-trading frenzy last year, rose to $785.7 million in the quarter ended March 31, from $148.3 million, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $743.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Commonwealth Bank of Australia third-quarter profit beats estimate

May 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Thursday reported flat third-quarter cash earnings as intense competition in the home loan market crimped margins and offset solid growth in lending at the country’s biggest bank. CBA said cash net profit after tax from continuing operations was about A$2.40...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Ibes#Refinitiv
Reuters

Emirates Telecommunications acquires 9.8% stake in Vodafone

May 14 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC said on Saturday its unit Atlas 2022 Holdings Limited had acquired 2,766 million shares in Vodafone. The United Arab Emirates-based telecommunications service provider now owns 9.8% of Vodafone’s issued share capital, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index hits one-year low as miners, Manulife drag

(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) May 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell to nearly a one-year low on Thursday, a day after descending into correction territory, as weakness in mining shares and downbeat earnings from Manulife Financial weighed on sentiment. At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazil's Nubank to allow cryptocurrency transactions for clients

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Fintech Nubank will allow Brazilian customers to make cryptocurrency transactions on its banking app starting in May and said the company bought bitcoin of about 1% of its cash holding. The new bank service will allow bitcoin and ether transactions starting at 1 real...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Movies
Reuters

Memory chip maker Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry. “I’m super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TIM signs network-sharing deal with Open Fiber to speed up rollout

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a commercial agreement with Open Fiber to provide the rival broadband network company with access to its infrastructure to speed up the rollout of fibre in the more remote parts of Italy, the companies said on Friday. Under the deal Open Fiber...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector) May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs). Shares of the company,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares slide as U.S. inflation data fuels slowdown woes

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, in line with global markets, after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about aggressive rate hikes and the prospect of an economic slowdown. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.8% at 7,008.30, as of 0043 GMT. The benchmark closed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UAE telecoms group e& buys $4.4 billion Vodafone stake

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (ETISALAT.AD), now known as e&, has acquired a 9.8% stake in Vodafone (VOD.L) for $4.4 billion, it said on Saturday. The move comes days after e& said it was looking to expand into new markets in Africa, Europe and Asia...
BUSINESS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Twitter drops as Musk puts purchase deal on hold. * S&P, Nasdaq post longest weekly losing streaks in over a decade. * Dow’s longest weekly losing streak since...
STOCKS
Reuters

Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million

May 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) sold 7 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) for about $188.2 million, or $26.88 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Friday. Ford now holds 86.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company. Rivian is struggling in a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy