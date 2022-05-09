ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns wins NBA Coach of the Year

It took longtime NBA coach Monty Williams some time to earn a head-coaching gig after some success with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-15.

However, the highly-respected basketball mind has helped turn the Phoenix Suns into a juggernaut since he took over as their head coach ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Williams, 50, has now been rewarded for it. Suns star guard Devin Booker took to social media on Monday to report that Williams has won the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award. Other NBA insiders verified his report, too.

This really shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. The top-three candidates were Taylor Jenkings of the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors head man Nick Nurse and Williams himself.

Monty Williams earns NBA Coach of the Year after historical season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIarO_0fYAKHWv00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off leading Phoenix to the NBA Finals last year, Williams helped the team post an NBA-best 64-18 record during the 2021-22 regular season. This represented the team’s best record since it entered the Association as an expansion team back in 1968-69.

This announcement comes with the Suns mired in a difficult Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. They won both games at home before dropping each of the two outings in Dallas leading up to Game 5 in the desert Wednesday evening .

  • Monty Williams coaching record: 322-299, four playoff appearances, one conference title

Since taking over as the Suns’ head coach, Williams boasts a 149-78 regular-season record. Their success under him started in the Orlando Bubble after the 2019-20 season was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams led Phoenix to eight consecutive wins in the bubble, barely missing out on the play-in tournament in the process. Including those eight games, Phoenix boasts a 123-39 record in its past 162 regular-season games under Monty Williams.

