'Fearless': Baltimore native, Northwestern women's lacrosse player notches Big Ten Freshman of Year Award

It didn't take look for Samantha White to make an impact at the Division I level.

The Baltimore native stormed onto the scene to become a rising women's lacrosse star in the Big Ten.

After a spectacular first season playing at Northwestern, White was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

She is just the third Northwestern Wildcat to ever achieve that accomplishment.

"I am really excited about it and I think the fact that there has only been three Northwestern players who have gotten this award makes it so much more special," White told WMAR-2 News. "It's really cool to be known as such a high player on such a high team. It's cool that i am able to do that for my teammates and my family and everyone who has supported me throughout the way."

White transitioned from midfield to defense midway through the season. The posted 33 ground balls and caused 11 turnovers.

Her 37 draw controls was third on the team while Northwestern ranked sixth in the nation in that statistic.

White also started 12 of 17 games, and scored four goals with two assists.

"I think a big part of it was the coaching staff," White said. "They really used my speed, my aggressiveness to the best of my abilities. I think part of it was how welcoming the team is, and when you do something good, the team is just so happy for you. It's allowed me to not play scared and truly enjoy myself while i am playing."

White attended high school at Dulaney in Baltimore. She said she first picked up a lacrosse stick when she was six or seven years old, and has loved the sport ever since.

White said playing lacrosse at a public school made her tougher. She also hopes her success inspires girls following in her path.

"Baltimore's kind of the hotspot for lacrosse, and obviously I didn't go to a private school. I went to a public school and that has changed me a lot because, in the private school, I feel like everyone is so good. In public school, it allowed me to be fearless," White said. "I think, to all the girls playing lacrosse, just believe in yourself and play fearless, and good things will happen if you put your mind to it."

Her father Rick White works as a director at WMAR-2 News.

Now, Northwestern is focused on the 2022 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament. The Wildcats, the No. 4 national seed, will host the first and second round games.

Northwestern will play against Central Michigan in the first round on Friday.

The Wildcats were 13-4 this season, and went 5-1 in the Big Ten Conference.

With the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award already achieved, White knows she can be a force at this level.

She also has bigger goals for the years ahead.

"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence going forward. Everyone likes to be recognized so that's a really cool opportunity because there are a lot of people who do amazing things and don't get recognized for it," White said. "It's just going to help me play more fearless and aggressive throughout the years coming."