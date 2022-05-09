ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Recreation swim returns to Santa Maria aquatic center this month

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hz44_0fYAJAJd00

Recreation swim is back at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria this month.

People can swim on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. during the month of May.

Prices are $3 for adults 18 to 64-years-old, $1.50 for children 6 to 17 and everyone 65 and older.

Children 5 and under get in free.

City officials say anyone entering the water is required to have a swimsuit on and swim diapers are required for children who are not potty trained. Showers are also required for everyone before they get in the water.

Inflatable devices like water wings are not permitted and aults must always be in the water with children 5 and under.

The aquatic center is located at 600 South McClelland St.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Officials Surveil Homeless Camps

A midday meeting on Thursday on the tracks just off the freeway in Montecito was the scene of a multi-agency effort to coordinate the cleanup of homeless encampments in the city and county. Sharon Byrne of the Montecito Association, County Supervisor Das Williams, Santa Barbara City Councilpersons Oscar Gutierrez and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Santa Maria, CA
Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 8-12

Kathleen Moore, age 73, a resident of Templeton passed away on May 8, 2022. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Merry Margaret Ellis, age 93, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquatic#Inflatable#Swimsuit
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles 4th of July event seeking concessionaire, food trucks

City is anticipating thousands of attendees at revived celebration. – The City of Paso Robles, with local partner Travel Paso, is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and is seeking multiple mobile food vendors to be on-site and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and expects to host thousands of attendees.
PASO ROBLES, CA
cuestonian.com

Homelessness in San Luis Obispo

In 2022, homelessness remains a challenge for the city of San Luis Obispo. In many cases, persons unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic have no shelter, little to eat, and many are in need of medical attention. The San Luis Obispo County Homeless Census & Survey Comprehensive Report, which is...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
syvnews.com

About Town: Local musicians to present free concerts in the Valley

Newly formed Santa Ynez Valley music education and performance company Muffin Music will present two free community concerts ahead of the Buellton in the Park Festival in June where company co-Founders Sylvia Jiang and Davis Reinhart also will perform. Their first concert will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Endless Summer’ Director Bruce Brown’s Santa Barbara Ranch Listed for $4.75M

Back around 1980, Bruce Brown — the director of the iconic 1960s surf film The Endless Summer as well as the 1971 motorcycle documentary On Any Sunday — came upon 42 acres of remote property for sale on the Gaviota coastline just north of the city of Santa Barbara. Just a couple of years earlier, he and wife, Patricia, had built a house for their family in inland Orange County. “But it was too far inland,” shares Dana Brown, one of the couple’s three children and a film director himself (Step Into Liquid). “They were like, ‘We can’t believe we built...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy