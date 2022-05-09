ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Biden signs bill to expedite shipments of weapons, supplies to Ukraine

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UaXQx_0fYAJ1SL00

The United States is bringing back a World War II-era program to bolster Ukraine's war supplies.

Sitting at his desk in the Oval Office on Monday, President Joe Biden signed the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 into law. The legislation gives Biden the authority to lend or lease defense equipment to Ukraine and other Eastern European nations as Russia's aggression in the region continues .

"It matters, it really matters," Biden said as he signed the bill.

A similar lend-lease program was enacted in 1941 to provide pivotal aid to Allied nations in the battle against Nazi Germany. President Franklin Roosevelt said at the time that the U.S. should serve as a "great arsenal of democracy" to defeat Adolf Hitler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbjYE_0fYAJ1SL00
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden signs into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 9, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was "grateful" to Biden and the American people for their support.

"Today's signing of the law on Lend-Lease is a historic step," Zelenskyy tweeted. "I am convinced that we will win together again. And we will defend democracy in Ukraine. And in Europe."

The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 was a bipartisan undertaking, passing the Senate by unanimous consent and the House of Representatives with 417 votes.

Rep. John Katko, a cosponsor of the bill, said the law will "expand our nation's ability to expeditiously deliver additional defense articles to the Government of Ukraine as they fight back against Vladimir Putin's barbaric and unlawful invasion."

"This is a necessary step to protect the future of Ukraine and the safety of its people," Katko, R-N.Y., added.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates: 'Very soon there will be 2 Victory Days in Ukraine'

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, also cosponsor of the lend-lease legislation, said Congress "cannot let up" on providing assistance to Ukraine.

"As Ukraine fights for its future -- and the future of liberal democracies around the globe -- delivering military equipment to the frontlines is paramount," Shaheen, D-N.H., told ABC News in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gzu8x_0fYAJ1SL00
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers unload their guns as they arrive at an abandoned building to rest and receive medical treatment after fighting on the front line for two months near Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, April 30, 2022.

Biden signed the bill just hours after Russia's commemoration of Victory Day, a holiday celebrating the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the occasion to defend his invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

"You are fighting for the motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of the Second World War," Putin said in a speech on Monday.

MORE: Putin defends Ukraine invasion while marking WWII victory

Putin notably did not make any declaration of war or victory during his remarks.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, remained defiant, stating there will soon be "two Victory Days in Ukraine."

"On the Day of Victory over Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory," Zelenskyy said in a video message. "The road to it is difficult, but we have no doubt that we will win."

Comments / 171

Michael Bilson
4d ago

Biden attempting to start WW3 with YOUR tax money, enriching the Same Deep State Military Industrial Complex the Eisenhower warned us about

Reply(23)
66
Theresa Peggy Parks Nugent
4d ago

Why would you do this with our country going into a depression your wrong you will never win another president vote from none of us I’ll grant you that you help your own first

Reply(6)
42
Don Stout
4d ago

$40 million worth of a bill. Wake up America, this is the New World Order!!! Cover up is the standard, accountability is new rule!!!! Let's Go Brandon !!!!!

Reply(1)
39
Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Katko
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
The Week

Why neither Russia nor Ukraine wants to discuss the mystery explosions at strategic Russian facilities

Russian media reported explosions Wednesday at an ammunition depot near Belgorod and two other storage facilities near Ukraine's eastern border, in the latest instances of "unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia, including storage depots, a sensitive defense research site, and the country's largest chemical plant," The Washington Post reports.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Eastern Ukraine#Eastern European#Allied#Nazi#Getty Images Photo#Ukrainian#American#Senate
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

642K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy