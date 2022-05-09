ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Skarsgard, Michelle Dockery Action Thriller ‘Boy Kills World’ Boarded by Capstone Global (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Capstone Global has boarded action-thriller “Boy Kills World,” starring Bill Skarsgård, Michelle Dockery and Jessica Rothe .

The Los Angeles-based production and sales outfit is partnering on the pic with Nthibah Pictures, Hammerstone Studios, Sam Raimi’s Raimi Productions and Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment. Sales will be launched in Cannes, with both Capstone and CAA co-representing U.S. rights.

The Moritz Mohr-directed movie is described as a “dystopian fever dream action film” that follows “Boy,” a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

The project also stars Brett Gelman (“Stranger Things,” “Fleabag”), Isaiah Mustafa (“It Chapter 2”), martial arts master Yayan Ruhian, Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti (“Big Little Lies,” “The Boys”), Quinn Copeland (“Punky Brewster”), Andrew Koji (“Bullet Train”), Sharlto Copely (“District 9”) and Famke Janssen.

“Boy Kills World” is written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith (“Child’s Play”).

The film marks the feature directorial debut for Mohr who is known for short films and the TV series “Viva Berlin!” Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi are producing through Raimi Productions; Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment; Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn through Nthibah Pictures; and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios. Stuart Manashil and Dan Kagan are also serving as producers with Reza Brojerdi of Ventaro Film and Andrew Childs as executive producers.

Added Fitzjohn, producer and CEO of Talent 10: “Moritz’s fresh vision and concept demanded that we push beyond standard shooting techniques and reimagine how to approach long shots, stunt sequences and more. The cast and crew pushed the limits physically and creatively to bring this unique spectacle to life. The result is extraordinary. We are confident audiences around the world will respond enthusiastically.”

Christian Mercuri, chairman and CEO of Capstone, added: “Sam and Roy are truly masters of the genre and their support of Moritz speaks volumes as to the heights he can reach as a filmmaker. This incredible concept, led by a fiercely talented cast and crafted by a gifted filmmaking team in South Africa make ‘Boy Kills World’ an incredible package to represent in the marketplace.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Variety

Oscars 2023: Academy Sets March Date for Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced on Friday. The ceremony will mark the second year in a row that the Academy Awards have taken place in March, with this past year’s edition occurring on March 27. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The submission deadline for general entry categories for the 2023 Oscars is Nov. 15. Preliminary voting will begin on Dec. 12, and the shortlists...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Naomi’ Canceled After One Season at CW

Click here to read the full article. “Naomi” has been canceled after one season at The CW, Variety has learned. The DC series debuted its one and only season back in January. It is the latest DC project to get the ax at The CW following the cancellations of “Batwoman” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” The only remaining DC shows on The CW are “The Flash,” “Superman & Lois,” and “Stargirl.” “The Flash” was renewed for a ninth season back in March, while “Stargirl” is waiting to debut its third season later this year. “Superman & Lois” was renewed for a third season...
TV SERIES
Variety

Michael Che Mulls Over ‘SNL’ Exit, Has Debated Leaving ‘for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Che frequently jokes about leaving “Saturday Night Live,” where he has served as co-anchor of “Weekend Update” for the last eight years and counting (the second-longest stint in the show’s history, after co-anchor Colin Jost). Che went viral in March when he mentioned “SNL” at a surprise comedy set in Minneapolis and said, “This is my last year.” The press took Che’s statement as a matter of fact, so he took to Instagram to clarify that he was joking, “To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo to Star in Onyx Collective Comedy Series ‘Unprisoned’

Click here to read the full article. Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are set to star in a new comedy series set up at Onyx Collective on Hulu, Variety has learned. The series is titled “Unprisoned” and has received an eight-episode order. It is inspired by the life of series creator Tracy McMillan. In the show, a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) has her life turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. The show is the first comedy to be ordered to series at Onyx. “From the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Network TV Had Some Wins This Year, so Why Crush That Hope With a ‘Red Wedding’ Cancellation Dump? (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It felt like a TV bloodbath like no other. Thursday’s rapid-fire succession of primetime bullets took down “Magnum P.I.” and two Chuck Lorre comedies at CBS; Ted Danson’s “Mr. Mayor” and Kenan Thompson’s “Kenan,” plus freshman drama “The Endgame” at NBC; and a large chunk of the lineup — including “Legacies,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty” and “Roswell, New Mexico” — at The CW. And that’s not even the entire list of this week’s axed shows. Yet, this day of death — which “Legacies,” “Roswell” and “The Endgame” exec producer Julie Plec compared to the “Game of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jessica Biel, Nicholas Braun, James Gunn and Octavia Spencer Join Variety’s Virtual TV Fest

Click here to read the full article. Variety is pleased to announce programming for its third annual Virtual TV Fest on June 7-9, featuring three days of engaging conversations with the year’s top contending creators, talent and industry executives including Henry Winkler, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, James Gunn, Jessica Biel and David Nevins.  Winkler will be honored with the Variety TV Legacy Award, recognizing his extensive creative achievements in TV storytelling. He will participate in a conversation with Variety TV editor Michael Schneider, celebrating his journey from “Happy Days” to current series “Barry.”  Spencer, star and executive producer of the Apple TV+...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Star Dominick Fishback on Why Acting Opposite Samuel L. Jackson Didn’t Intimidate Her

Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback holds her own opposite Samuel L. Jackson in Apple TV+’s “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” and she says that was inspired by the strength of the character. “I wasn’t really nervous because Robyn is not nervous of Ptolemy,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “She’s not intimidated by him. So therefore, I’m not gonna do that because I’m representing this character.” On this edition of the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Fishback talks about “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” and working with Jackson, as well as her take on the character,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Hungry’ Pilot Starring Ariel Winter Not Moving Forward at NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC has opted not to move forward with its comedy pilot “Hungry,” which originally starred Demi Lovato who pulled out of the project and was replaced by “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter, Variety has learned. The multi-cam follows friends who belong to a food-issues group as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better. Lovato had been attached to the Universal television-produced “Hungry” as executive producer and star for almost a year while it was in development at NBC, but exited...
TV SERIES
