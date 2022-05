HAMMOND – It was death by a thousand bunts for Northwestern State in Wednesday’s winner’s bracket game. After the Lady Demons (29-21) saw four different one-run leads slip away throughout the game, McNeese placed three straight bunt singles down in the bottom of the eighth setting the stage for the walk-off single to right, breaking the hearts of the Lady Demons in a 6-5 loss to the rival Cowgirls (36-19).

