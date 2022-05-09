ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis signs bill designating statewide Victims of Communism Day

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he is signing legislation designating Nov. 7 as Victims of Communism Day in his state. DeSantis coupled that with the announcement of $25 million in funding for renovations to Miami’s Freedom Tower, which was built in 1925 and once served as a Cuban Assistance...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 8

All.in
4d ago

So he complains about illegal immigrants but then celebrates immigrants the crossed the boarder, sounds like he is trying to appease everyone for votes.

Reply(1)
3
