Rocky Mountain boys track and field star Kade Thompson voted the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Rocky Mountain boys track and field star Kade Thompson for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for April 25-May 1!

The junior went 4-of-6 from the plate with five RBIs in a 19-10 win over Canyon Ridge.

Thompson ran away with this week's honor, receiving 69.35% of the total vote.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of April 25-May 1:

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale Softball: Asumendi pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with a grand slam for six RBIs in a 21-0 win over McCall-Donnelly.

Zane Bidwell, Fruitland Baseball: Bidwell held Snake River Valley Conference leader Weiser to just three hits and zero runs with 14 strikeouts in a 1-0 victory.

Joely Crider, Middleton Softball: Crider nearly hit for the cycle going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run. She also drove in six runs in the team's 23-4 rout over Caldwell.

Red Fuller, Emmett Softball: Fuller tossed a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 13-0 shutout over Ridgevue.

Zac Garner, Vallivue Baseball: Garner threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 5-0 win against Nampa.

Delaney Gosch, Coeur d’Alene Softball: Gosch combined for five hits, including a home run, and five RBIs in a 10-0, 14-9 sweep of Moscow.

Landon Helms, Emmett Boys Track and Field: Helms claimed titles in the 110-meter hurdles (13.95 seconds), the pole vault (16 feet, 6 inches) and the long jump (21-7.5) at the YMCA Invitational at Mountain View. He might have won the 300-meter hurdles too, but it was going on the same time as the pole vault.

Ruby Jordan, Highland Girls Track and Field: Jordan swept the throwing events with wins in the shot put (39-11) and discus (128-03) at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Highland High School.

Lily Justesen, Skyview Softball: Justesen was unstoppable going 4-for-4 with a home run and a triple for seven RBIs in an 18-4 rout of Boise.

Kaila Mederios, Meridian Girls Track and Field: Mederios took both the long jump (17 feet) and the triple jump (35) while finishing fourth in the 100 at the YMCA Invitational.

Lydia Nance, Boise Girls Track and Field: Nance topped the podium in the 400 (57.83) and 1,600 (5:10.33), both of which were personal records, at the YMCA Invitational.

Trey Nipp, Coeur d’Alene Boys Golf: Nipp shot an even-par 72 to take medalist honors and help his team win the Post Falls Invitational.

Claire Petersen, Skyline Girls Track and Field: Petersen went 3-for-3 with wins in the 100 (12.30), 100 hurdles (14.74) and 300 hurdles (46.12) at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational.

Nelah Roberts, Skyline Girls Track and Field: Roberts became the first girls Eastern Idaho runner to post a sub-5-minute time in the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.29 in her win at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational. She also won the 3,200 (10:53.69).

Maddie Romberg, Borah Girls Track and Field: Romberg claimed both the shot put (34-9) and the discus (110-4) titles at the YMCA Invitational.

Lizzy Tommasini, Eagle Softball: Tommasini came up big at the plate and in the circle. She went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs before allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts in a 16-0 shutout of Rocky Mountain.

Emry Woods, Eagle Softball: Woods went yard not once, but twice for seven RBIs in a dominant 24-5 win over Boise.