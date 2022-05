SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been arrested by the Shreveport Police Department recently as part of large drug busts. Police say on April 26, members of the SPD Street Level Interdiction Unit conducted an investigation that led to the discovery and seizure of 7.62 lbs of marijuana and a firearm from a home in the 200 block of Prospect Street. Stanley Cash, 36, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO