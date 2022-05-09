JBLM soldier killed over weekend in single-vehicle collision near Elk Plain

JBLM

A soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle collision near Elk Plain, according to emergency responders and officials with the military base.

The soldier has not been publicly identified, and few details about the collision have been released.

Graham Fire & Rescue crews responded about 4:28 p.m. Saturday to the 2600 block of Rice Kandle Road East for a report of a white sedan striking a utility pole. Spokesperson Brianna Baker said JBLM Military Police were the first on the scene and were investigating the incident.

Base spokesperson Gary Dangerfield confirmed Monday that a service member assigned to JBLM was killed in the collision. He did not have further details about how the crash occurred.

“We offer our deepest condolences and thoughts to that individual’s family,” Dangerfield said.

