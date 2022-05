RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Corrections says visitation is currently suspended for several housing units at the Dillwyn Correctional Center. According to a tweet, this is due to a COVID-19 outbreak. However, the VADOC’s coronavirus information webpage does not currently show how many cases of the virus have been reported in the facility at this time.

DILLWYN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO