In case you haven’t heard, the Tony-award winning Broadway smash, “Hadestown”, has rolled into town at the Ahmanson Theatre downtown and it is not to be missed. It is a dazzling, inventive spectacle based on the Greek myths about Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades and Persephone. Starting with one song that, as writer Anaïs Mitchell says, “fell from the sky”, the score began as a concept album that eventually grew into the Broadway show that premiered in 2019. Set in a smoky New Orleans bar, the show’s unique sound and soaring vocals take the audience on an electrifying journey.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO