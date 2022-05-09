ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline approaches for auto insurers to issue $400 insurance refunds

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
The deadline for auto insurers to issue $400 per eligible vehicle insurance refunds is Monday.

The state told auto insurance companies to issue Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association catastrophic fund surplus refund checks to eligible Michiganders as quickly as possible, but no later than the end of the day Monday.

Cost savings created by Michigan’s historic bipartisan auto insurance reform law allowed for these $400 refunds.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed that law back in 2019.

Michiganders who had a car, truck, motorcycle or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads as of October 31, 2021 are eligible for a refund.

Eligible Michiganders who did not receive a check by the end of the day Monday should contact their insurance company or the Department of Insurance and Financial Services at 833-ASK-DIFS (3437).

