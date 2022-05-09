Chattahoochee Valley Community College holds commencement ceremony on May 6

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College held its commencement ceremony on May 6, 2022, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

According to representatives, around 240 students met the requirements to graduate and about half of them participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was in-person, with several of the previous ceremonies having to make other accommodations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The College is excited to be able to host another in-person graduation this year,” said school representatives. “Some 2022 graduates would have started at CVCC just months after the pandemic began and are now headed into the workforce. What perseverance!”

The faculty marshals for the ceremony were Dr. Tom Daniel, Band Director with the Humanities and Social Sciences Division and Dr. Beth Mullin, Associate Dean of Workforce Development and Technical Education, while student marshals included Jimaal Crump and Mary Elizabeth Wagnon.

The event was also live streamed for those who could not attend.

