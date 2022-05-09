ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Chattahoochee Valley Community College holds commencement ceremony on May 6

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd1ds_0fYAGESE00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College held its commencement ceremony on May 6, 2022, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

According to representatives, around 240 students met the requirements to graduate and about half of them participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony was in-person, with several of the previous ceremonies having to make other accommodations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The College is excited to be able to host another in-person graduation this year,” said school representatives. “Some 2022 graduates would have started at CVCC just months after the pandemic began and are now headed into the workforce. What perseverance!”

The faculty marshals for the ceremony were Dr. Tom Daniel, Band Director with the Humanities and Social Sciences Division and Dr. Beth Mullin, Associate Dean of Workforce Development and Technical Education, while student marshals included Jimaal Crump and Mary Elizabeth Wagnon.

The event was also live streamed for those who could not attend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Assistant Superintendent of Administration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, Dr. Farrell Seymore, Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools, announced the new Assistant Superintendent of Administration, Tiffany Yelder. After serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration for the past 15 years, Kenneth Burton will retire at the end of May 2022, and Yelder will take the position. Yelder currently […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

F.A.I.T.H. to host 1st Lady Charity Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – F.A.I.T.H., a non-profit organization, will host the 1st Lady Charity Luncheon to honor First Lady Karon Henderson. A portion of the proceeds will go towards helping middle and high school-aged males through life skills programs and scholarships. The event will also include guest appearances from actress Renée Lawless from the Tyler […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Phenix City, AL
Valley, AL
Education
City
Columbus, GA
City
Valley, AL
Columbus, GA
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WRBL News 3

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce hosts farewell reception for Rep. Calvin Smyre

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Leaders from the Columbus business community turned out Thursday evening to thank State Representative Calvin Smyre for his decades of public service. The greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce held the appreciation event at the Trade Center. Those there to thank Smyre for his 48 years in the General Assembly included Aflac […]
wrbl.com

Downtown Columbus law firm cuts the ribbon on new practice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Columbus law firm held its grand opening Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The firm was founded by Brandon Peak, Joel Wooten, Chris McDaniel, and Joseph Colwell, all of whom had previously practiced at Butler, Wooten & Peak. That firm split late last year,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

New developments coming to northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From new apartments and housing to restaurants and new retail shops, developments are popping up in different parts of the Chattahoochee Valley. With the constant growth in the Chattahoochee Valley, the Midland area will soon have quite a few new and exciting things to do. Midland...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Cvcc
wrbl.com

Students in Troup County sign into their future ahead of summer internships

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – ThINC Academy held their Expeditions Signing Day on Tuesday; the event recognizes students that will be completing paid internships with different companies over the summer. There were several employers like Duracell and KIA Motors, high school students and parents in attendance to celebrate the students officially signing their work documents.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Monthly food box giveaway scheduled for this Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May’s monthly food box giveaway hosted by Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 9-11 a.m. The event is drive-thru only and will be hosted at the church, 1129 West Whitney Avenue. Participants must have the trunk...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

American Red Cross of SW Georgia stresses need for blood donations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia says their blood supply is in a very vulnerable state and is asking those who can donate to help out. Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the local organization tells News 3 that the organization must maintain a readily available blood supply for hospital patients. […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WTVM

Uptown Riverfest kicks off Friday at Woodruff Park in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the Chattahoochee Valley’s favorite annual events is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event marks the beginning of the whitewater season for rafting and kayaking. Planning for the event started at the beginning of the year. Riverfest...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn High School senior appointed to United States Air Force Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn High School student Walker Zapp has accepted his appointment to the United States Air Force Academy, where he will also continue his baseball career for the Air Force Falcons. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville nominated Walker as part of a group of students chosen to represent Alabama in the class of 2026 at one of the four service academies: the […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus to hold Uptown’s Riverfest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus is hosting Riverfest at Woodruff Park with live musical performances along with food, beverage, and art vendors. The admission-free event starts at May 13, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues through May 14, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The line-up is as follows: Friday, […]
WRBL News 3

State Championship Coach Allen heads to Brookstone

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Spencer High School Boys Basketball team finally reached their ultimate goal this past season. The Greenwave won the Class 4A State Championship over Westover with a 62-42 win. On Thursday there was a massive change in the program since head coach Quantavious Allen is leaving campus.Coach Allen will take his […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

University: Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The president of a historically Black college says sheriff’s deputies in Georgia intimidated and humiliated the school women’s lacrosse team when officers pulled over the athletes’ bus and searched it for drugs. Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a letter to students and faculty Monday that campus officials are […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon talks with WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined News 3 in the studio on Thursday to address a number of topics including gun safety, recruitment efforts, and crime trends here in Columbus. Muscogee County’s homicide count for 2022 is about half of what it was at this point in 2021. Chief Blackmon says […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Spencer holds signing day for four student-athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to these four Greenwave on signing to play college athletics!. Makiyah Jones - University of Health Sciences (Soccer) Alicia Coleman - Allen University (Soccer) Victoria Rosser - Southern Union State Community College (Basketball) Zakir Russ - LaGrange College (Football).
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy