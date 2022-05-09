ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Father: ‘I really didn’t see my baby until she was at the morgue’

By Lisa Dandridge
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B75sX_0fYAG4iD00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Bean knows heartache and pain, and that is because his daughter was murdered.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies said his daughter, Trenishia Bean, was murdered inside her southeast Shelby County home in 2015.

She was just 24 years old.

Bean remembers getting that early morning call from Trenishia’s mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKjyi_0fYAG4iD00
Trenishia Bean

“She was just screaming,” he said. “I really couldn’t understand it, but she just said she’s gone. I just literally stopped breathing. I had to gather myself.”

Sheriff’s Office adds new charges to Vicky White’s warrant

Bean then rushed over to his daughter’s home praying the news was not true.

“Once I turned the corner, it was just a sea of blue lights,” he said. “I couldn’t see the house for the lights.”

Deputies said Trenishia’s boyfriend reported her murder. She was shot multiple times.

“I wanted to go up to see or to try to find out what was going on, and they wouldn’t let me because it was a crime scene,” Bean said. “I really didn’t see my baby until she was at the morgue.”

Trenishia’s family also said her three-year-old daughter was inside the home when her body was discovered.

“I really believe it was a home invasion and they was probably hoping that no one was home, and she was,” Bean said. “And my guess would be she knew the person or whoever it was, and they just felt like they couldn’t leave her alive.”

Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence

Deputies flagged several clues outside the couple’s home, such as hair and boots, but Bean said he’s still waiting on his daughter’s killer to be bought to justice seven years later.

“You’re not only a murderer, you’re also a thief,” Bean said. “You robbed me, you robbed my entire family, you robbed my grandbaby of a mother.”

If you know who killed Trenishia Bean, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $2,000 in your pocket.

All calls are confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested in Hattiesburg after ‘botched robbery’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jackson man was arrested in Hattiesburg after what police called a “botched robbery” that happened on Tuesday, May 3. Hattiesburg police said the incident happened when two people met up on Highway 49 for a dirt bike sale that originated on Facebook Marketplace. Police said Carlos Davis, 21, tried to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Texaco clerk accused of shooting Jackson customer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 40-year-old customer was shot multiple times at a Texaco gas station. The shooting happened Thursday night at the Texaco on Northside Drive. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, a verbal altercation between the store clerk and the customer led to the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Woman convicted of shooting, killing boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman who shot her boyfriend during a confrontation in a gas station parking lot was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The incident happened on August 22, 2020, at a gas station in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue near Getwell. Investigators say surveillance video […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Body found on Jackson-Raymond Road identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The identity of the body found on Jackson-Raymond Road has been released. Investigators said Isaiah Roderick Evans, 18, of Ridgeland, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Monday, May 2. His body was found on Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. The case is being considered a homicide investigation. Anyone with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to life for murder of Courtney Anderson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Courtney Anderson. Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the shooting on November 27, 2019 on Halls Ferry Road. Courtney Anderson was found shot in the chest. Police said Jason Skinner was arrested five hours later […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bean
wtva.com

Saltillo man charged with fleeing from Tupelo police

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police said a Saltillo man fled from officers during a traffic stop. According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, the incident began shortly after midnight on Wednesday, May 11 on North Gloster Street. Officers stopped Joseph Herndon, 44, for careless driving, according...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of capital murder

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – T’Kia Bevily was found not guilty of capital murder on Friday, May 13. Bevily was accused of killing her stepdaughter in October 2017. Investigators said the cause of death to then 14-month-old Jurayah Smith was blunt force trauma to the head. In February 2021, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 82-year-old Bolivar County woman

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued for Pearly Mae Neal has been canceled. She has been located and is safe. BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Pearly Mae Neal of Renova, in Bolivar County. MBI officials said Neal is five feet and seven inches […]
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Morgue#Violent Crime#Shelby County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office
wdhn.com

Widow of a late Alabama congressman dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was in her driveway around 12:15 p.m. when she had a medical emergency.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Oxycodone pills found during search in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Homeland Security found bags of pills, which were identified as Oxycodone. Investigators conducted an investigation at a location on Interstate 55 near Elton Road in South Jackson on May 5, 2022. During the investigation, a K-9 alerted on a container. Authorities obtained […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Mississippi inmate on the run after escaping work detail

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding an escaped inmate. Deputies say Richard Patrick walked off from a work detail at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica, Mississippi around 2:42 p.m. Thursday. Patrick was being held by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office on a $5,000 bond for the charge of taking […]
TUNICA, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Crash at I-55 & Woodrow Wilson Ave

Although the degree of the damage was not specified in the first reports, at least one person was hurt on the scene. Many highways were stopped as a result of the crash, and those who need special treatment were transferred by ambulance to local hospitals. The identities of the persons involved have not been revealed.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Purvis couple sentenced to almost 20 years for drug conspiracy

PURVIS, Miss. (WHLT) –  A Purvis husband and wife were sentenced to prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroine, and fentanyl. Prosecutors said Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, conspired with others to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, 100 grams or […]
PURVIS, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy