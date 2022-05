(WJAR) — Crews responded to a crash in Pawtucket on Wednesday where two vehicles fell from a tow truck. The incident happened in the area of East Street and Middle Street. The Pawtucket Police Department says a tow truck carrying two vehicles left the roadway and hit the guardrail and several fences, and the vehicles detached and rolled over onto East Street.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO