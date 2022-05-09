ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22

By Michael Grullon
 4 days ago
New upgrade SBCs have been added to FIFA 22 for a limited time. The new Premium Premier League Upgrade challenges reward players with a Premium Gold Players pack that only contains Premier League...

When do TOTS Swaps Rewards Come Out in FIFA 22?

The Team of the Season Promo is in full swing in FIFA 22. Throughout TOTS, players are able to earn TOTS Swap tokens that can be put towards Swap rewards, including guaranteed TOTS packs and even Icon Moments cards. These Swap tokens are available to claim by completing objectives and...
FIFA
Axel Witsel FIFA 22: How to Complete the Flashback SBC

Axel Witsel FIFA 22 Flashback SBC went live May 13 at the start of the Bundesliga Team of the Season celebrating his inclusion in TOTS back in FIFA 19. Another year, another Flashback Witsel. It seems like EA Sports has ran out of ideas when it comes to player selection, especially considering how many players were recycled for numerous events this year. Witsel has received Flashback cards over the past three FIFAs and fans are tired of seeing the same cards rinsed and re-used. That being said, it is a very good card. The caveat is that there are already a ton of other great midfielders in the game.
FIFA
How to Complete the Vincenzo Grifo TOTS Objective in FIFA 22

Vincenzo Grifo earned a place in the Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 22 with an objective card. Grifo's TOTS is earnable via completing a new set of objectives, rather than putting coins and players towards an untradeable SBC. Grifo's TOTS is 90-rated and is a big upgrade over his previous TOTW...
FIFA
