How to Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22

Axel Witsel FIFA 22 Flashback SBC went live May 13 at the start of the Bundesliga Team of the Season celebrating his inclusion in TOTS back in FIFA 19. Another year, another Flashback Witsel. It seems like EA Sports has ran out of ideas when it comes to player selection, especially considering how many players were recycled for numerous events this year. Witsel has received Flashback cards over the past three FIFAs and fans are tired of seeing the same cards rinsed and re-used. That being said, it is a very good card. The caveat is that there are already a ton of other great midfielders in the game.
