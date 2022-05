SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants got one step closer on Wednesday morning to having their full squad back. Third baseman Evan Longoria was activated off the IL and went right into the lineup as the No. 3 hitter, giving Gabe Kapler another key right-handed bat as the Giants go for a sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Longoria has missed the entire season thus far after having minor finger surgery in the spring. His return means the only member of the projected lineup who is still missing is Tommy La Stella, who will continue a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento.

