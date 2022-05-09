ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Commish Cathy Engelbert Discusses Adding Expansion Teams

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

She addressed the league’s growth after a push from players to expand roster sizes as soon as possible.

Amid the recent calls from around the WNBA to expand roster sizes, commissioner Cathy Engelbert explained that she’s focused on growing the league in order to address players’ concerns.

“We’re transforming the economics of the league,” Engelbert said, per the Seattle Times . “We want to bring new owners into the league longer term. We need to find the right time to do that. We’re doing a lot of data analysis. … We’ll continue to do that analysis and hopefully this summer at some point we’ll be able to say more. But we want to be thoughtful about it.”

Engelbert, who began a 12-city tour of the league with a stop in Seattle for the regular-season opener on Friday, revealed that the WNBA is currently looking at adding two expansion teams in the next few years. In doing so, she believes more opportunities for young players will be available, which in turn will help remedy the issue of small roster sizes.

“We don’t want to jeopardize the momentum we have, but we understand the issue about roster sizes,” Engelbert said. “But when you’re a country the size and scale of ours and you’re only in 12 cities, growing the league is a way to do that as well. Then you open up roster spots. I don’t think it’s about rosters per team. It’s about more opportunities to play for more players to play.”

Engelbert’s comments come just days after star Storm forward Breanna Stewart blasted the league for its restrictive salary cap, which has led to fewer available roster spots for incoming draft picks, including those selected in the first round. The 2018 league MVP argued that the WNBA needs to consider creating a developmental league or allowing teams to sign “practice players,” or else the league will suffer from a lack of young talent.

Stewart wasn’t the only player to speak out about the shrinking roster sizes that have already affected the start of the league’s new season. Although player salaries have grown since the current collective-bargaining agreement began in 2020, 10 of the league’s 12 teams were forced to start the 2022 campaign with 11 active players, one shy of the limit, due to salary cap restrictions.

Engelbert has taken note of the player’s concerns but made clear that her focus, for the time being, is growing the league globally. As a result, increasing roster sizes will have to wait.

“There is a point in time when hopefully we’ll have the economic strength to have these conversations, but right now is not that time,” she said. “We’re coming off two very difficult COVID years. One where we had no fans. And last year, especially here in Seattle, no fans until the back half of the season and limited fans at that point. … We need a little more time to transform the league.”

