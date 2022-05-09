ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BARCS Seeks Owner Of Cat Burned, Rescued From Car Engine In Reservoir Hill

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBrwg_0fYAF09600

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters rescued a cat calling for help from inside a hot car parked in Reservoir Hill on Thursday, BARCS Animal Shelter said.

A man in the neighborhood noticed the yowling around 7 a.m. He looked out of his bedroom window and saw a car with its hood open parked outside of its home, the animal shelter said.

The man heard the noise again and realized it was coming from inside the car. Then he went outside to help.

The driver of the vehicle had been driving for at least 10 minutes before realizing an odd sound was coming from his engine, according to the shelter.

After some investigation, the cat was found stuck in the engine compartment. The man and the driver contacted emergency services, then grabbed tools and a hydraulic jack.

The cat could not be removed without the assistance of the Baltimore City Fire Department and Baltimore City Animal Control though. It took over an hour to free the cat, BARCS said.

The cat had burns covering his underside and ulcerations on all four paw pads, staff said. His skin was peeling and his fur was covered in soot; he even had soot in his mouth.

The cat was treated for its injuries at the animal shelter. After a few days of treatment, the cat’s paws are beginning to look better, the shelter said.

Luckily, the cat had a microchip, but it hasn’t led animal shelter staff to an owner, staff said.

If the cat looks familiar or you have any information about his potential owners, then please contact BARCS Animal Shelter at 410-396-4695.

Comments / 4

Dwayne Coates
4d ago

that's so sad thanks to the people who rescue the poor kitty please BARCS do what you can so the kitty makes a full recovery and try to find its owner or new owner.Please DON'T put it down please do something God would like.

Reply
3
Related
NottinghamMD.com

34-year-old killed in Harford Road motorcycle crash

CARNEY, MD—Police are investigating after a Thursday night motorcycle crash left one man dead. At around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound along Harford Road.  The motorcycle failed to negotiate a left curve and struck a guardrail. The driver, 34-year-old Donald French, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities … Continue reading "34-year-old killed in Harford Road motorcycle crash" The post 34-year-old killed in Harford Road motorcycle crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Young Man Shot At Federal Hill Restaurant, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street late Friday afternoon, police and City Councilman Eric Costello said. According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was inside the restaurant arguing with the suspect, another male. The suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police said. MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL. It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Baltimore, MD
Pets & Animals
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
CBS Baltimore

1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said. At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
ELKTON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident

ROSEDALE, MD—A man was seriously injured in an industrial accident in Rosedale on Friday evening. The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the 7900-block of Montrose Avenue (21237). At the scene, the Baltimore County Fire Department reports that an adult male got his arm trapped and twisted in a commercial plumbing snake. The man sustained serious arm injuries and … Continue reading "Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident" The post Man seriously injured in Rosedale industrial accident appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Fur#Animal Control#Barcs Animal Shelter
CBS Baltimore

Trash Truck Catches Fire On Harford Road In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trash truck fire shut down traffic Wednesday to a stretch of Harford Road in Baltimore County. The incident was about 3 p.m. at Harford Road near Northwind Road, according to details provided by the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson. The fire temporarily shut down traffic in both directions along Harford Road. No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the incident. It’s unclear what caused the truck to catch fire.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Animal Services Waives Dog Adoption Fees

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services’ adoptable dog room is at capacity, so it is waiving adoption fees on all dogs. Those interested in finding a new furry friend can visit the shelter at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin. Adoption hours are 12 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on weekends. Adopters must have a photo ID, be at least 18 and pass a background check for animal-related offenses, according to the shelter’s website Included in the adoption is spaying or neutering, the first series of vaccinations, an animal license and a microchip with lifetime registry. The usual adoption fee for a dog at the shelter is $50. There are currently 20 dogs up for adoption. See them at the shelter’s website.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Howard Co. Health Dept. searching for dog owner after person is bit

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department is asking for the public's help finding a dog owner after a person was bit Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the health department, the victim was bitten by a dog near East Wind Way in Columbia. The victim claims an older white woman with white hair was walking two large dogs when the victim was bitten.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
foxbaltimore.com

Body found at vacant home in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vacant home in South Baltimore on Friday. At approximately 12:01AM, Southern District patrol officers received a call in reference to a dead body inside of a vacant dwelling in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crash Involving Tractor Trailer On I-70 In Baltimore County Leaves 3 Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed. Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022 All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said. Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown. Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash. WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes. ⁦@wjz⁩ MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8 — @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Visiting Willowdale Farm & Farmacy Brewing

Hi everyone! TGIF–and that is a fact! With Preakness Week within our grasp, today we decided to kick things off with a visit to Willowdale Farm in Butler. It is home to two extraordinary things: Dr. Michael Harrison and Farmacy Brewing. There’s lots going on there, but let’s start with the good doctor and nationally recognized equine veterinarian. As you might have already guessed, horses are a big deal in Maryland. As a matter of fact, the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, of which Dr. Harrison once served as president, states: “Maryland. We grow horses.” Dr. H pointed out that over 800 foals were born...
BUTLER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Crisis Counselors Fan Out In Neighborhood Rocked By Baltimore Couple’s Murders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crisis counselors on Friday made their rounds in the Barclay neighborhood, offering support to the neighbors of a couple killed in a drive-by the night before. The counselors from the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) went door-to-door along East 23rd Street in hopes of providing comfort to those who knew the victims or lived nearby. Angel Smith, a 38-year-old mother who was seven months pregnant, and her fiancé were shot about 8 p.m. in what authorities described as a drive-by shooting. Neither survived, but Smith gave birth to a newborn girl, who is listed in critical...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend. Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said. Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday. Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
57K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy