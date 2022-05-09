ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Autopsy reveals Christina Matos died after being stabbed at least 16 times in April 2021

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axH8j_0fYAEhvb00

The autopsy for 20-year-old Christina Matos reveals she was stabbed at least 16 times.

Matos' body was found inside her locked bedroom at her Hillsborough Street Apartment in April of 2021. Matos' mother and father said it was her first apartment. She shared it with roommates while she worked and took radiology courses at Wake Technical Community College.

Records show she had recently married Erick Gael Hernandez Mendez, who is now charged with her murder.

Matos' friend told ABC11
that the couple did not have a romantic relationship. Instead, Matos married him in exchange for money, so he could get his green card and stay in the country.

Hernandez Mendez is being held in the Wake Detention Center. The judge informed him that he faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted on the charge of first-degree murder.

Comments / 0

Related
fayettevillenc.gov

Suspect Charged and Arrested for Murder

Release: IMMEDIATE Contact: J. Strickland, Public Information Officer. Date: April 21, 2022 Phone: (910) 433-1500 ext. 2888 OCA: 2021-019050. All suspects, and persons charged with a crime, are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Persons of interest are believed to have information relating to a case, and have not been charged unless stated otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Zebulon man dies after being shot multiple times: police

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Zebulon on Friday, police say. Officers were called to the 200 block of West Barbee Street in reference to a shooting around 1:45 a.m. As officers responded, they learned a person had been shot...
ZEBULON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gael#Roommates#Violent Crime#The Wake Detention Center
WRAL

Police investigating homicide on West Barbee Street in Zebulon

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police investigating homicide on West Barbee Street in Zebulon. A family friend at the scene said that a 40-year-old man was shot in the head...
ZEBULON, NC
WRAL

Weed arrests, death penalty figure in race for Wake DA

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Lorrin Freeman and defense attorney Damon Chetson are vying to be the top prosecutor in the state's largest county. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer: Edward Wilson.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Family: Zebulon man killed in early morning shooting

Zebulon, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies were at a home in Zebulon early Friday morning responding to a shooting. A family member at the scene said that a 40-year-old man was shot in the head at his home after being robbed in his front yard. According to the relative, the man lived in the home with his parents.
ZEBULON, NC
wcti12.com

NC man sentenced for groping teen girl on an airplane

RALEIGH, Wake County — A North Carolina man was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine for sexual contact without consent while on an airplane flying into RDU airport. Ryan Eugene Larned of Fayettville will also have to register...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Arrest made in road rage shootout in north Raleigh

Video sent from a witness who appears to be sitting in a nearby truck shows two men, who appear to be exchanging gunfire. One is inside a vehicle, the other is outside the vehicle, running towards it. Multiple shots can be heard in the video. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: Ryan...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy