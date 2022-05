Bruce Boudreau will remain coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 5 after Travis Green was fired following an 8-15-2 start. "That's exactly what I'm looking forward to is getting the group back, and I thought we were building up something pretty good and to continue doing it," Boudreau said. "We just ran out of time I thought at the end of this year, and (I'm) really excited about seeing what we could do with a motivated and hungry group like we had at the end of last year. I'm excited about it, and it's something that I would have really regretted if I hadn't been able to see this thing through."

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO