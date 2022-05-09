ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Novavax Shares Are Falling After Hours

By Adam Eckert
Novavax Inc NVAX shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Novavax reported first-quarter revenue of $704 million, which came in...

