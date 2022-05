At its meeting Thursday, the South Summit Board of Education approved a raise for all of its employees and absorbed a double digit increase in health insurance premiums. For his first year at the negotiating table, South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughn was able to offer his teachers, administrators, and school staff a decent cost of living increase with the district assuming all of the increases in health insurance premiums.

