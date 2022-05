HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Food gardening has been at the highest levels of engagement in more than a decade. Jeff Bennett, owner of Bennett Nurseries said this, "Number one with the Covid issue, people have been staying at home, they want to do something in their yard, whether it's making it pretty, or growing their own vegetables. Number two, food is getting more expensive. So, to grow your own means just less money you're going to spend at the grocery store. And if you grow enough of it, let's just say you have an abundance of tomatoes, you could can, learn to can tomatoes, another hobby, and you could eat on that fresh vegetable or fruit during the winter."

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 16 DAYS AGO