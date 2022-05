The remains of a woman that were found nearly 30 years ago in Colorado have been identified as a missing woman from Pierce County, using new and advanced DNA technology. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office in Colorado says a hiker found the remains of the woman on the Uncompahgre Plateau in the rea of Windy Point on July 7, 1994.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO