Johnstown veteran receives new roof through national program

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Robert Komornik, a local Navy veteran, will receive a new roof from Correll Contracting Corp , an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Construction started Monday morning.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Robert Komornik was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.

“[Komornik’s] roof has been leaking. It has 3-4 layers on it. It needs all new plywood decking and that’s a huge cost to replace it on [his] own. So, if we can give back to him but giving him a free roof then that’s the least, we can do,” said Marissa Rubscha-Horton, President of Correll Construction Corporation.

The Owens Corning Foundation is donating roofing materials and local contracting company Correll Roofing is donating their time and labor. A project like this one has about an $18-20,000 price tag. “It’s a critical area of your home. It keeps your home safe, so I hope that it gives him peace of mind knowing he won’t have to worry about it anymore,” said Marissa.

Crews expect a finished new roof replacement by Wednesday. For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, please contact roofdeployment@owenscorning.com .

