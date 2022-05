The 2022 Midwest Farm Energy Conference was announced this week. The event is typically held every other year, but due to COVID there was no event last year. It will be held Wednesday and Thursday, June 15 and 16 at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris. Mike Reese with the Outreach Center said on the KMRS Community Connection that one of the issues that will be discussed is the future of green ammonia and how it can impact farms.

MORRIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO