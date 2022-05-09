ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

‘We’re going to lose this house’: Duval homeowners struggle to keep up with property insurance hikes

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099mCA_0fYAD16F00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 820,000 Floridians are now getting home insurance through Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort.

The company is expected to top one million policies by the end of this year.

STORY: Guns, drugs and fast cars: Jacksonville police crackdown on street racing

Even in Duval County, the number of residents priced out of the private market and forced to turn to Citizens has doubled in the past year, with more than 8,000 homeowners now holding policies with the state-backed insurer.

William Norris, a Duval County resident, told us his son is an entry-level worker, working two jobs and earning a little over $30,000 a year.

So, when his property insurance jumped 53%, he was left between a rock and a hard place.

“We have to make the decisions of putting food on the table, putting gas in the car and it’s very challenging,” said Norris.

Norris’ son isn’t alone.

“People are opening up their bill and seeing 40 and 70% rate increases,” said state Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg).

Brandes has been pushing for insurance reform for years.

In an interview last month, he told us if lawmakers don’t address the situation soon, Florida’s property insurance market could be looking at a total collapse.

“This is like a patient bleeding out on the table,” said Brandes.

He told us when lawmakers return for their special session, they’ll have to figure out how to allow insurers greater access to the hurricane catastrophe fund, and they need to free up Citizens’ insurance to increase rates to stay competitive with the private market.

Most importantly, Brandes said lawmakers need to reduce litigation in the marketplace.

“The insurance industry is getting sued 100,000 times in Florida, and in every other state around the country, it’s less than 1,000 times. This is what’s driving rate increases,” said Brandes.

For Norris and his son, they’ll have to hope whatever changes lawmakers make later this month provide some relief sooner rather than later.

STORY: Affordable connectivity: Biden announces discounted internet fees for low-income households

“We’re going to fight the fight as long as we can, but inevitably the funds aren’t going to be there and we’re going to lose this house,” said Norris.

Unfortunately for Norris, Brandes told us any changes lawmakers make during the special session won’t likely result in immediate rate decreases, but he said the changes will hopefully prevent things from getting worse.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Randall
4d ago

At this point insurance is a Ponzi scheme. Pay their premiums, if you have to make a claim, they drop you at end of term. Go to next, rates jump, hope you don’t have to make a claim. Then add to how crappily made these homes are, it’s a recipe for disaster.

Reply
7
pattbr99
3d ago

we bought our house 3 years ago. our mortgage has increased almost 400 a month in that time bc of insurance and taxes increase.

Reply(1)
2
Related
News4Jax.com

New tax incentive aims to make homes more resilient to storms, provide opportunity for owners to save on insurance

Amid Florida’s home insurance crisis, lawmakers have passed a $462 million incentive to help homeowners save money. Starting in July, the home hardening incentive removes sales tax from storm-resistant windows, exterior doors and garage doors. Several lawmakers and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis pushed for it, and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed it into law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Duval County, FL
Real Estate
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

Cord Byrd, state legislator who represents Jacksonville area, named Florida’s new Secretary of State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rep. Cord Byrd, who represents Jacksonville in the Florida Legislature, has been appointed to become the new Secretary of State by Gov. Ron DeSantis. A release from DeSantis’ office says Byrd, a Jacksonville attorney, “has been a staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
L. Cane

Florida Destinations Make List of Airbnb's Top Summer Destinations

Summer is a popular time of the year for travel. Many children are out of school, and summer is sometimes perceived as a time to slow down and enjoy a vacation in warmer weather. Because of its warm climate and an ample number of attractions, Florida has always been a popular domestic vacation destination. According to Visit Florida, in 2019, out-of-state visitors added a whopping $96.5 billion to Florida's economy. And over 131.4 million visitors made a trip to Florida that year.
FLORIDA STATE
southgatv.com

Scott wants clarity at Georgia gas pumps

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) reintroduced the Consumer Protection and Fuel Transparency Act along with U.S. Representative Lois Frankel (FL-21). This legislation would better protect engines negatively affected by ethanol-blended gasoline (E15), such as those in boats, motorcycles, pre-2001 model year vehicles, and outdoor power equipment, by clearly labeling E15 at the pump and warning consumers about the harmful impacts of misfuelling.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Car Insurance#Insurance Policies#State Insurance#Floridians#Citizens
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County residents once a week recycling and trash changes

Beginning Monday, May 16, residents of Estero, San Carlos, Gateway, and South Fort Myers only have to put their trash, recycling, and yard waste to the curb once a week. Waste Pro, Lee County’s contracted hauler for the area, is announcing the service enhancement through postcards mailed to each of the 45,500 affected addresses. For questions, contact Waste Pro customer service at 239-337-0800.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

DeSantis signs bill adding tax relief for all Floridians

OCALA — Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Ocala May 6 to sign what is being touted as the “largest tax relief package in Florida’s history.”. House Bill 7071 includes the back-to-school shopping holiday, one of the state’s oldest tax-free events, as well as the one for disaster preparedness supplies and the Freedom Week holiday, a new one added to the list last year.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Action News Jax

Want to buy a home in Northeast Florida? We break down the latest market conditions county-by-county

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — It’s a stressful time to be in the market for a home. Excessively high prices are impacting affordability for millions of Americans, and Florida is no exception. In fact, a recent study from Florida Atlantic University found that the top five overvalued real estate markets in the country right now are in the Sunshine State.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida sees record tourism in first quarter

Florida attracted a record number of tourists during the first three months of 2022, surpassing totals from similar quarters before the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the hospitality and leisure industry. Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, posted information Friday showing that 35.982 million people traveled to the state between the start...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Groups file revamped federal lawsuit challenging Florida congressional redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Voting-rights groups and other plaintiffs have filed a revamped federal lawsuit contending that a congressional redistricting plan passed last month by Florida lawmakers is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs, including Common Cause Florida, FairDistricts Now and the Florida State Conference of the NAACP, filed the revised complaint Wednesday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy