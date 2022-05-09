Calling 911

Le Roy (Lee) Roland Kempf, age 88, of Fremont, passed away on May 7 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He was born on December 14, 1933 in the Town of Wolf River, the son of the late Arnold Sr. and Marie (Niemuth) Kempf. Le Roy was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield and attended grade school at St John’s Lutheran School. After graduating from Weyauwega High School, Lee attended the Gale Institute in Minneapolis, studying telegraphy and learning morse code. He applied the skills he acquired there during his employment with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Following that, he worked for the Mc Lellen Variety Stores in Antigo until serving in the US Army. He was stationed and attended Personnel Specialist School in Lengriese, Germany, serving our country from 1955 to 1958. On May 16, 1959, Le Roy married Janet M. Olsen in Borth. The couple moved to Ripon where Lee worked as a Cost Accountant for Ripon Foods and as a part-time accountant for the Republican House, Inc. In 1968, the couple moved back to the Town of Bloomfield and farmed for many years while Lee worked as the Controller/Corporate Secretary for Condon Oil Company in Ripon. Lee was actively involved in the Young Men of Ripon YMR Investment Club while living in Ripon. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield and Mount Zion in Ripon. He played on the Dartball League and served in a variety of church offices at all three churches. Le Roy served as the Town Clerk for the Town of Bloomfield, Waushara County from 1983 to 2003. Lee had the unique opportunity to celebrate his 80th birthday in the same home he was born in. Le Roy and Janet traveled extensively, and their international travels included trips to many countries in Europe, Central and South America. Lee especially enjoyed their trip to Germany which included a visit to the Army base where he was stationed.

FREMONT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO