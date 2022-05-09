ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Calling 911

waupacanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article• May 2 – A Manawa man on Walnut Street reported there was a cow at his location with overgrown hooves indicating neglect. • May 2 – A Weyauwega man reported that he received a call and was told he needed to pay $2,000 because there was a warrant for his...

waupacanow.com

waupacanow.com

Loaded weapon found in restroom

Felon accused of bringing gun into Clintonville bar. Jeremiah J. Ogurek, 43, Bear Creek, is charged with felon possessing a firearm, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold. Shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, Clintonville Police Officer Cody Rollin was dispatched...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Durrant runs for sheriff

Cameron Durrant addressed the Waupaca Common Council during the public input session at their May 3 meeting. He announced that he was running as a Republican candidate for Waupaca County sheriff. “I have 26 years of law enforcement experience. I am currently a detective sergeant with the sheriff’s office. I...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Boerst resigns in Manawa

Katie Boerst has submitted her letter of resignation from the Manawa Police Department. Boerst has been with the department since October 2017 and was recently appointed as the department’s interim police chief following the retirement of James Gorman. She has been offered a job opportunity in another community. “This...
MANAWA, WI
waupacanow.com

Kempf, Le Roy (Lee) Roland

Le Roy (Lee) Roland Kempf, age 88, of Fremont, passed away on May 7 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He was born on December 14, 1933 in the Town of Wolf River, the son of the late Arnold Sr. and Marie (Niemuth) Kempf. Le Roy was baptized and confirmed at St John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield and attended grade school at St John’s Lutheran School. After graduating from Weyauwega High School, Lee attended the Gale Institute in Minneapolis, studying telegraphy and learning morse code. He applied the skills he acquired there during his employment with the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. Following that, he worked for the Mc Lellen Variety Stores in Antigo until serving in the US Army. He was stationed and attended Personnel Specialist School in Lengriese, Germany, serving our country from 1955 to 1958. On May 16, 1959, Le Roy married Janet M. Olsen in Borth. The couple moved to Ripon where Lee worked as a Cost Accountant for Ripon Foods and as a part-time accountant for the Republican House, Inc. In 1968, the couple moved back to the Town of Bloomfield and farmed for many years while Lee worked as the Controller/Corporate Secretary for Condon Oil Company in Ripon. Lee was actively involved in the Young Men of Ripon YMR Investment Club while living in Ripon. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield and Mount Zion in Ripon. He played on the Dartball League and served in a variety of church offices at all three churches. Le Roy served as the Town Clerk for the Town of Bloomfield, Waushara County from 1983 to 2003. Lee had the unique opportunity to celebrate his 80th birthday in the same home he was born in. Le Roy and Janet traveled extensively, and their international travels included trips to many countries in Europe, Central and South America. Lee especially enjoyed their trip to Germany which included a visit to the Army base where he was stationed.
FREMONT, WI
waupacanow.com

Riverside Park reopens

A recipe for fun is to take a class of first graders and give them a few hundred squirming rainbow trout. The play time only lasted for so long and then the kids were put to work planting trees. On Tuesday, May 3, first graders from the Chain Exploration Center...
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Quimby recognized for service

Former Weyauwega mayor honored as outstanding Eagle Scout. After many years of service to scouting in Weyauwega, Howard Quimby, 82, received the Outstanding Eagle Scout Award by the National Eagle Scout Association. To put this in perspective, earning the rank of Eagle Scout is considered an elite achievement; this is...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
waupacanow.com

Hammond joins Arts Hub

Piano teacher to provide advanced lessons in Waupaca. Kathy Hammond, former choral director at Waupaca High School, has joined the Waupaca Community Arts Hub. She will teach both voice and piano lessons for intermediate and advanced students of all ages. “We are thrilled to have a music teacher with such...
WAUPACA, WI
waupacanow.com

Upcycle Silent Auction

The junior class at Clintonville High School will hold an Upcycle Silent Auction from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 12-13, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14. Juniors learn how to repurpose throwaway items made of plastic or wood, creating products that can...
CLINTONVILLE, WI

