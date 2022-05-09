ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Pack Is Back!

Channel 6000
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of virtual pet events hosted by the Oregon Humane Society the Annual Doggie Dash...

www.koin.com

Channel 6000

Lents Neighborhood pushes back against proposed Safe Rest si

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A SE Portland neighborhood is still fighting against the city’s plan to build a Safe Rest Village site for the homeless. There was no shortage of questions from people concerned about the Safe Rest Village site planned for the Lents Neighborhood. Jake Dornblasser with Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office tried addressing some of those concerns at Thursday’s Lents Neighborhood Association meeting.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Playing Frogger with showers this weekend

Got a big honey-do list this weekend? You’ll be dodging showers part of the weekend. Portland may get a total of 1 inch of rain from Friday night until Sunday night. This time, however, there will be longer breaks in between showers. You’ll notice the difference in temperatures too: mid to upper 60s with Sunday being the warmest day.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

West Coast Halloween Convention Is Here!

The West Coast Halloween Convention is the perfect event for those who love to celebrate Halloween year-round and can’t wait till October! This weekend will be packed with a costume ball, an auction, trade show, and a haunt tour all at the DoubleTree Hotel located in the Lloyd District of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Election-day postmarks count for Tuesday’s primary

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says voters should keep Oregon’s new postmark-deadline law in mind when they return their mail ballots for Tuesday’s primary election. The election is Oregon’s first statewide in which ballots postmarked by election day will count, if county...
PORTLAND, OR
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Channel 6000

The Pacific Office Automation 147 Ticket Giveaway

Taking place on the iconic Portland International Raceway road course, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will debut in 2022 as a premiere motorsports festival in the Pacific Northwest. The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway’s festival-like atmosphere includes the fastest racing series on the planet, celebrity athletes, live entertainment and interactive activities.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Surfside families still want answers despite settlement

Gathered at a ceremony Thursday to honor the 98 people who died in aFlorida condominium collapse last summer, some of the victims’ family members said they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered...
SURFSIDE, FL
Channel 6000

Creeping COVID-19 cases result in few schools mask mandates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, leading a smattering of school districts, particularly in the Northeast, to bring back mask mandates and recommendations for the first time since the omicron winter surge ended and as the country approaches 1 million deaths in the pandemic. The return...
EDUCATION
Channel 6000

🎧 Mainstream Weedia: The industrial issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannabis is more than just medicine or for recreational adult use, the plant has tremendous potential to benefit humankind from an industrial standpoint. To look at that potential in Oregon, the United States and Globally, cannabis economist Beau Whitney joins us to look at the...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Thursday’s forecast: Hello rain, our old friend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – So long and farewell to the sunshine and dry weather. We are working the rain back in and not only that — the wind. Thursday is going to start cloudy and wet. Showers working through the Portland metro area as early as 5 to 6 a.m. The wind will pick up steam through the morning as a cold front steadily pushes east. Rain jackets will be useful today. If you were thinking about hitting the road by bike, you will need the rain gear for that too.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

Portland unrest drives interest in 2 congressional primaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency. Tuesday’s primaries for the 5th and 6th U.S....
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Why is the PNW still cold while the central U.S. sees record heat?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland Public Schools Are Hiring Right Now!!

The Portland Public Schools system is in need of more custodians. These are great positions to get involved in the community, be amongst students, and helping the school systems. For more information visit: Human Resources / Employment Opportunities (pps.net)
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Is Right Now A Good Time To Sell Or Buy A Home?

Ryan Gregory, Licensed Oregon Realtor, walks Ashley through the timing of selling and buying a home. This is a huge question especially since the market went through such rapid increases during the pandemic. For more information visit: Home Page (portlandorhomelistings.com)
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Cuba hotel explosion badly damaged major Baptist church

HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Clemente González was talking with an electrician while preparing for weekend services at Cuba’s most important Baptist church when an enormous explosion shook the building and shattered the 19th century dome towering far above the pews. Concrete plunged from walls, wood and glass...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel 6000

Mowers cleared of violating NH state law after double votes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former Trump administration official running for Congress in New Hampshire did not violate state law by voting twice during the 2016 primary election season, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Thursday without taking a position on whether federal law was broken. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Channel 6000

Hugo Chavez’s ex-nurse-turned treasurer extradited to US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Venezuelan woman who rose from being the late President Hugo Chávez’s nurse to the nation’s treasurer has been extradited from Spain to the U.S. to face money-laundering charges. Federal prosecutors in South Florida are accusing Claudia Díaz, 48, of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Channel 6000

Returning Back To School As An Adult Is Possible!

If you’re thinking about going back to school, or switching careers, George Fox University can help enroll you into their “Adult Degree Program” to help you accomplish those goals. For more information visit: Accelerated Online Adult Degree Programs | George Fox.
COLLEGES

