The Pack Is Back!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A SE Portland neighborhood is still fighting against the city’s plan to build a Safe Rest Village site for the homeless. There was no shortage of questions from people concerned about the Safe Rest Village site planned for the Lents Neighborhood. Jake Dornblasser with Commissioner Dan Ryan’s office tried addressing some of those concerns at Thursday’s Lents Neighborhood Association meeting.
Got a big honey-do list this weekend? You’ll be dodging showers part of the weekend. Portland may get a total of 1 inch of rain from Friday night until Sunday night. This time, however, there will be longer breaks in between showers. You’ll notice the difference in temperatures too: mid to upper 60s with Sunday being the warmest day.
The West Coast Halloween Convention is the perfect event for those who love to celebrate Halloween year-round and can’t wait till October! This weekend will be packed with a costume ball, an auction, trade show, and a haunt tour all at the DoubleTree Hotel located in the Lloyd District of Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan says voters should keep Oregon’s new postmark-deadline law in mind when they return their mail ballots for Tuesday’s primary election. The election is Oregon’s first statewide in which ballots postmarked by election day will count, if county...
Taking place on the iconic Portland International Raceway road course, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will debut in 2022 as a premiere motorsports festival in the Pacific Northwest. The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway’s festival-like atmosphere includes the fastest racing series on the planet, celebrity athletes, live entertainment and interactive activities.
Gathered at a ceremony Thursday to honor the 98 people who died in aFlorida condominium collapse last summer, some of the victims’ family members said they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. COVID-19 cases are up, leading a smattering of school districts, particularly in the Northeast, to bring back mask mandates and recommendations for the first time since the omicron winter surge ended and as the country approaches 1 million deaths in the pandemic. The return...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannabis is more than just medicine or for recreational adult use, the plant has tremendous potential to benefit humankind from an industrial standpoint. To look at that potential in Oregon, the United States and Globally, cannabis economist Beau Whitney joins us to look at the...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – So long and farewell to the sunshine and dry weather. We are working the rain back in and not only that — the wind. Thursday is going to start cloudy and wet. Showers working through the Portland metro area as early as 5 to 6 a.m. The wind will pick up steam through the morning as a cold front steadily pushes east. Rain jackets will be useful today. If you were thinking about hitting the road by bike, you will need the rain gear for that too.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency. Tuesday’s primaries for the 5th and 6th U.S....
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
The Portland Public Schools system is in need of more custodians. These are great positions to get involved in the community, be amongst students, and helping the school systems. For more information visit: Human Resources / Employment Opportunities (pps.net)
Ryan Gregory, Licensed Oregon Realtor, walks Ashley through the timing of selling and buying a home. This is a huge question especially since the market went through such rapid increases during the pandemic. For more information visit: Home Page (portlandorhomelistings.com)
HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Clemente González was talking with an electrician while preparing for weekend services at Cuba’s most important Baptist church when an enormous explosion shook the building and shattered the 19th century dome towering far above the pews. Concrete plunged from walls, wood and glass...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former Trump administration official running for Congress in New Hampshire did not violate state law by voting twice during the 2016 primary election season, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Thursday without taking a position on whether federal law was broken. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Venezuelan woman who rose from being the late President Hugo Chávez’s nurse to the nation’s treasurer has been extradited from Spain to the U.S. to face money-laundering charges. Federal prosecutors in South Florida are accusing Claudia Díaz, 48, of...
If you’re thinking about going back to school, or switching careers, George Fox University can help enroll you into their “Adult Degree Program” to help you accomplish those goals. For more information visit: Accelerated Online Adult Degree Programs | George Fox.
Comments / 0