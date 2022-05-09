The Pack Is Back!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – So long and farewell to the sunshine and dry weather. We are working the rain back in and not only that — the wind. Thursday is going to start cloudy and wet. Showers working through the Portland metro area as early as 5 to 6 a.m. The wind will pick up steam through the morning as a cold front steadily pushes east. Rain jackets will be useful today. If you were thinking about hitting the road by bike, you will need the rain gear for that too.

