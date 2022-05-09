Watch: Room To Craft on Seattle Refined

It’s the suite life, so to speak. A Seattle couple says they’ve been living on cruise ships because it’s cheaper than having a mortgage. KOMO News reports how Angelyn and Richard Burk have always had the goal of traveling ‘round the globe as soon as they hit retirement age. But it was one day last year when Angelyn—an accountant by trade—was going over their finances to see just when they could accomplish this and realized something: The pair could retire then and there and live on cruise ships for just $43 a day, far below their then-living expenses.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO