Watch: Room To Craft on Seattle Refined

In the spring of 2020, everyone became an expert at baking sourdough. Some especially motivated bakers opted for donuts, bagels, or perfecting the delicate macaron. But in the kitchen of Seattle chef Daniel Durand and partner Serena Rodriguez, the bake of the day was always flakey, buttery croissants. A trained pastry chef, Durand has always been drawn to French food and when he and Rodriguez were left with extra time thanks to the pandemic, they played off their strengths to form Pufftown Bakehouse.
Comments / 0