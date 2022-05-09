Woman charged for speeding, crashing and killing two in Johnston County

A Roanoke Rapids woman has been charged for leading state troopers in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that killed two people, the State Highway Patrol said.

Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of Tanya Renee Terry, 45, for fleeing from a state trooper who attempted to pull her over going 112 mph in a 55 mph zone in Johnston County on Monday.

The chase resulted in Terry, driving a Dodge Charger, crashing into a pickup truck in the rural town of Kenly on U.S. 301 near Truckstop Road. She is charged with felony speeding to elude, speeding 112 mph in a 55 mph zone and two counts of second degree murder.

The two passengers of the truck died in the crash. The State Highway Patrol has identified them as Marvin Dave Atkinson, 43, and Thatis Eugene Mickens, 56, both of Selma.

Terry was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries along with the driver of the truck, Otis Ray Allen, 52, of Clayton.

A trooper initiated a chase with Terry’s Dodge Charger around 8:35 a.m. after an unsuccessful attempt to pull her over. The driver’s speed was clocked at 112 mph in a 55 mph zone in Wilson County, authorities said.

Terry fled into Johnston County in the pursuit and struck the pickup truck head on, according to Sgt. Christopher Knox with the State Highway Patrol.

The incident is one of a handful involving speeding vehicles in the highways and interstates in the rural county. In March, a 17-year-old was arrested in Clayton after driving up to 130 mph in a chase with law enforcement that ended in a crash.

Three people died near the town of Benson in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40, also in March. The driver of a Toyota Tundra was driving the wrong way on I-40 and crashed into a Dodge SUV with a man and a pregnant woman inside, ABC11 reported .