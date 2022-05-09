ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is your football team charging over the odds for matchday food? As Arsenal is condemned for £13 portion of chips, the other clubs raking it in with dodgy snacks

For many football fans, the combination of a pie and a pint at half time is an essential part of the matchday experience.

Yet many clubs across the UK are raking in money for questionable food at jaw-dropping prices.

After fans feeling the pinch by the cost of living crisis slammed Premier League club Arsenal for its £13 portion of chips, MailOnline has taken a look at whether other football teams potentially charging over the odds for matchday food.

Prices include £10 for fish and chips with curry sauce, £9.79 for a chicken tikka masala and a massive £19.95 for a pizza.

Here are some of the most surprising prices for matchday food:

Arsenal FC, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal sparked fury in December after it was revealed a burger and chips cost £18.05.

A picture of the £18.05 burger and chips showed it came served up on a card platter with two slices of cheese.

It also had a bit of bacon and a slice of tomato to accompany it.

The Gunners also charged £19.95 for a pizza, which is the equivalent price of multiple pints of beer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaqtY_0fYAC6cV00
An image posted on the Twitter account Footy Scran in December 2021 showed a burger and chips at the Emirates that cost a whopping £18.05
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4caI59_0fYAC6cV00
An image of the menu at the Emirates followed to show proof that the prices weren't a hoax
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09jqg9_0fYAC6cV00
The Gunners also charged £19.95 for this pizza, the equivalent of multiple pints of beer

Birmingham City FC, St Andrew's

Championship side Birmingham City were slammed last year for their cheesy chips, sold for £4.

A fan posted a picture of his portion, showing a slice of processed cheese sat atop the pile of chips.

In response, Twitter users said it would have been significantly improved had they gone to the effort of grilling the cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGTGE_0fYAC6cV00
Another football fan admitted they were less than impressed with being charged £4 for a slice of processed cheese and chips (pictured) at Birmingham City 

Burton Albion FC, Pirelli Stadium Princess Way

Supporters also said clubs scored own goals with their tiny hotdogs.

One served at Morecambe cost a whopping £4 and another at fellow League One outfit Burton Albion was £3.

But both had a miniscule sausage which looked lost in the buns, with fans on Twitter calling the offering 'disgraceful' and saying they would have 'thrown it back'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zHXy_0fYAC6cV00
A small sausage served at Burton Albion for £3 was dubbed 'disgraceful' by fans, who joked they would've thrown the food back 

West Brom, The Hawthorns

West Brom fans may feel a little hard-done by at having to pay £3.50 for a single slice of pizza.

However, they may feel more sad at their chances of promotion to the Premier League withering away after a promising start this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2veXNp_0fYAC6cV00
West Brom fans may feel a little hard-done by at having to pay £3.50 for a single slice of pizza

Tranmere Rovers, Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers offered a rather lonely sausage in a hot dog bun for £3.50 to their fans.

Many football supporters across the country are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5ivV_0fYAC6cV00
Tranmere Rovers offered a rather lonely sausage in a hot dog bun for £3.50 to their fans

Chelsea FC, Stamford Bridge

Fans ridiculed Chelsea's 'cauliflower wings' dish on Twitter last month, joking Abramovich should 'have his sanctions increased for that'.

The picture shows a box with just five pieces of cauliflower wings with four celery slices which is priced up at a whopping £7.95.

A lot of comments brought up Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's sanctioning, with one saying it was 'no wonder' the Russian had been sanctioned describing the price as 'ridiculous'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7tqd_0fYAC6cV00
Football fans hit out at Chelsea's 'cauliflower wings' dish sold to fans at Stamford Bridge last month

Barnsley FC, Oakwell Stadium

Fan Tristan Broadhead posted a snap of his crusty-looking pie he said he bought at Championship side Barnsley.

He said: 'Standard pie quality at Oakwell.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8tjT_0fYAC6cV00
Steak and stale pie: Fan Tristan Broadhead posted a snap of his crusty-looking pie he said he bought at Championship side Barnsley. He said: 'Standard pie quality at Oakwell'

Frome Towne FC, Badgers Hill Stadium

A Frome Towne FC fan took to social media after he received a charred sausage inside an extra-large bap in exchange for his £2.

Embarrassed by their sorry offering, the red-faced Southern League Division One South side messaged Mr Tucker blaming the poor food on a new member of staff.

A representative said: 'That's embarrassing. Free ticket and a burger next time you come over just let me know. It was a new member of staff, sorry!'

George then replied: 'Thank you! That's a very kind gesture.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8p4x_0fYAC6cV00
One supporter who ordered a £2 hot dog was handed a solitary burnt sausage in an extra-large bap

Marske United FC, Mount Pleasant

A fan attending a Marske United game shared a picture of the blackened pie and mushy peas he was served.

Cooks at the North Yorkshire stadium appeared to have burnt the pie to a crisp, yet decided to serve it up anyway.

Fan Daniel Turner shared a snap of his pie singed beyond recognition from the non-league side's Mount Pleasant stadium.

A Twitter user joked: 'Straight out of the incinerator nice and crisp.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExvyJ_0fYAC6cV00
A pie, accompanied by mushy peas, appears to have been burnt to a crisp but served anyway, at Marske United, fan Daniel Turner tweeted

West Ham, London Stadium

Bagging a sausage and chips at half time after watching the Hammers play for 45 minutes would cost you £8.

Clubs across the country are raking in money at sometimes jaw-dropping prices for questionable food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKqfK_0fYAC6cV00
This sausage and chips with a dollop of tomato kethcup costs £8 at West Ham's London Stadium

Tottenham Hostpur, Tottenham Hostpur Stadium

Chicken tikka masala may be one of the more fancy meals served up on matchdays across the UK but this comes at a price.

It would cost almost £10 (£9.79) to get your hands on this colourful assortment of food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLUwX_0fYAC6cV00
A Tottenham fan paid £9.79 for this tub of chicken tikka masala at Spurs' cutting-edge stadium

Billericay Town, AGP Arena

This cheesy chips is looking a little worse for wear, with what appears to be grated cheddar sitting on top of a portion of chips.

However, many football fans were bemused the cheese was not melted. Even so, it cost £3.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnC6W_0fYAC6cV00
This cheesy chips from Billericay Town cost £3.50 and have what appears to be grated cheddar sitting on top of a portion of chips

