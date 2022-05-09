ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Hempstead and southern Nevada Counties through 745 AM CDT At 703 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Perrytown to near Bodcaw. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Emmet, Perrytown, Rosston, Willisville, Bodcaw, Cale, Mount Moriah, Sutton, Morris, Waterloo and Laneburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to aroud 65 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Iron CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR IRON COUNTY The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 010 Iron. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts approaching to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Red Flag Warning FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 002 Ontonagon...Fire Weather Zone 009 Gogebic and Fire Weather Zone 084 Southern Houghton. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Burn restrictions are likely in effect. for more information on burn restrictions...visit the Michigan DNR website at http://www.michigan.gov/burnpermit...all lower case...or by calling 866-922-2876.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edmonson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edmonson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Edmonson County through 515 AM CDT At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brownsville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Edmonson County, including the following locations... Ollie, Mammoth Cave, Rhoda, Stockholm, Sloans Crossing and Straw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Jefferson, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Jefferson; Leon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, northeastern Leon and south central Thomas Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1119 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Alma, Fincher, Festus, Jarrott, Montivilla, Miccosukee and Lake Miccosukee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam LOCALLY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patches of locally dense fog have developed across portions of north central and inland northeast Florida early this morning. Visibilities may fall below one half mile in spots during the next hour or two. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTY At 507 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Greenwood... Hackett Bonanza... Excelsior Jenny Lind... Rye Hill Jenson... Witcherville HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Franklin and east central Crawford Counties through 515 AM CDT At 451 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Mulberry. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mulberry... Toney Piney This includes Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 19 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Sebastian County in west central Arkansas Northeastern Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonanza, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Pocola Arkoma... Hackett Bonanza... Cameron Excelsior... Fort Smith Regional Airport Jenny Lind... Rock Island Central City... Scullyville Witcherville... Braden Mill Creek... Rye Hill Jenson This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 10 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal Waldo Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures today in the upper 70s to mid 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 40s on the lakes and around 60 on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibilities are improving above one quarter mile, and thus, the advisory is being allowed to expire.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sebastian FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SEBASTIAN COUNTY At 555 AM CDT, Nearly stationary thunderstorms were observed earlier across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The rain has ended across the area, however flash flooding continues to be a threat. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Jenny Lind... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Central City Rye Hill FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 06:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond AREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE REGION WITH REDUCED VISIBILITIES Areas of fog have developed across the Midlands and Central Savannah River Area resulting in reduced visibilities which will impact travel this morning. Fog, dense in some locations, will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less at times, and is likely to be variable. Motorists should remain alert for a rapidly changing visibilities over short distances and leave extra distance ahead of you. Visibilities should improve between 8 am and 9 am.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

